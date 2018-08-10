Man (40s) dies after van collides with fencing in north Dublin

A MAN HAS died following a crash in north Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened at the junction of the Malahide Road and Clontarf Road.

The driver of a van, a man in his late 40s, collided with fencing at Fairview Park and was fatally injured.

His body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue.

Garda Síochána Ombudsman officers have been notified of the incident.

A woman in her late 40s, who was also in the van, was seriously injured and was taken to the Mater Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Another passenger, a 13-year-old boy, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Temple Street Hospital.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigator Officers are at the scene and the road is currently closed to traffic.

As a result of a Fatal RTC on Clontarf Road/Malahide Road junction road closures are in operation this morning:

1. Malahide Rd inbound is closed from the Junction of Griffith Avenue.

2. Malahide Rd outbound is closed from Fairview Clontarf Rd. Cont .... — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 10, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.