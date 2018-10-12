Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath

A PEDESTRIAN IN his 40s has been killed after being struck by a car in Meath.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened on the R162 Navan to Nobber road at around 10.30pm last night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road at the scene of the crash remains closed to facilitate an examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators.