This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 6 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin

The incident happened shortly after 11.15pm at Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun last night,

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 7:49 AM
11 minutes ago 1,117 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4271861
Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun
Image: Google Maps
Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun
Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for information following the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in Ballymun last night. 

The incident happened shortly after 11.15pm at Poppintree Crescent. 

The injured man was attended to by emergency services personnel. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

The scene at Poppintree Crescent has been cordoned off and is currently preserved for forensic and technical examinations. 

Poppintree Park is also currently sealed off as part of the investigation. 

The body of the man remains at the scene and the State Pathologist has been notified. 

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station. 

Gardaí have said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two people injured after crush at popular Maynooth nightclub
    61,692  27
    2
    		Poll: Do you think Brett Kavanaugh should be made a US Supreme Court justice?
    48,997  185
    3
    		Body found in search for missing 20-year-old woman in Kildare
    42,932  18
    Fora
    1
    		Odeon has pumped millions into its loss-making Irish wing as it plots new cinemas
    417  0
    2
    		'People will walk into your business to try to do you out of money - that's happened to me'
    337  0
    3
    		Dark kitchens and Danny DeVito algorithms: How Deliveroo plans to corner food deliveries
    38  0
    The42
    1
    		All the info you need to watch Conor McGregor's fight this weekend
    31,366  55
    2
    		‘You’re going to need to call these line-outs because I can’t remember any of them’
    26,177  11
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    20,664  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is there a bigger story behind Bake Off Rahul's "fake modesty"?
    11,139  2
    2
    		Criticism of Amy Schumer's reaction to her arrest is deliberately short-sighted
    8,367  2
    3
    		Which Dublin Donut Shop Are You?
    4,850  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Former professional footballer jailed for using cloned payment cards to buy runners and toiletries
    Former professional footballer jailed for using cloned payment cards to buy runners and toiletries
    Youth who robbed delivery man in 'extremely vicious' assault gets four-year suspended sentence
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    HSE
    Call to Brexit-proof Ireland's supply of breast milk for premature babies
    Call to Brexit-proof Ireland's supply of breast milk for premature babies
    Vast majority (94%) consent to take part in delayed smear test review
    Vast majority of people believe that the HSE does not place enough focus on mental health services
    GARDAí
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Limerick Garda station searched as part of fake insurance certificate probe
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie