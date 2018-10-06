Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for information following the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man in Ballymun last night.

The incident happened shortly after 11.15pm at Poppintree Crescent.

The injured man was attended to by emergency services personnel. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene at Poppintree Crescent has been cordoned off and is currently preserved for forensic and technical examinations.

Poppintree Park is also currently sealed off as part of the investigation.

The body of the man remains at the scene and the State Pathologist has been notified.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.

Gardaí have said the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.