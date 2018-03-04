Man charged with four counts of murder over Derrylin house fire

A MAN HAS been charged with four counts of murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life in connection with this week’s fatal house fire in Co Fermanagh.

The fire broke out at a house in the Molly Road area of Derrylin on Tuesday morning. It was initially thought three people had died in the blaze – however, a fourth body was found at the scene on Thursday, the PSNI confirmed.

Police said the body found on Thursday appears to be that of a young child.

The 27-year-old man charged in connection with the fire is due before Enniskillen Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Investigations are continuing at the scene. However, according to police:

There is significant structural damage caused by the ferocious fire and the scene examination is further compounded by the severe weather.

According to BBC Northern Ireland, the landlord of the house said that a mother and her two teenage children had died in the fire. The identity of the young child – believed to be a toddler aged 18 months – is not known.

Comments have been disabled as a person is before the courts