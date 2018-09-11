This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Micheál Martin: 'President Trump is welcome to visit Ireland'

Micheál Martin says party members are allowed to articulate their views on the visit.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 2:40 PM
8 minutes ago 298 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4230063

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has said party members are allowed to protest against the visit of US president Donald Trump.

Speaking at the party’s think-in in Malahide today, he said the party’s position on Trump’s policies is very clear.

“We don’t agree with the policies of president Trump at all… we are appalled at his decision to … remove relief in the West Bank and Gaza. That is a shocking decision, because it directly impacts on the livelihoods of so many Gazans and Palestinians in the West Bank, in terms of schooling, access to supplies,” he said.

President Trump recently announced he was cutting US funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) – an organisation looks after Palestinian children, primarily through schools and education.

When asked if TDs and senators will be permitted to protest against the visit, he said:

I’ve no difficulty with members of the party articulating their opposition to the policies of president Trump. That said, he is president of the US, he is democratically elected by the people, we respect that, we respect the long-standing tradition between our two democracies, and of course the president of the US is welcome to visit Ireland and we welcome the opportunity to talk to him and articulate our position on a number of issues that we’re currently not happy with.

Trump is due to visit Ireland in November. Last week, both the Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted that the announcement of his visit “came out of the blue”. 

The cost of the visit has not yet been established, but it is believed to be in the region of  several million euro, according to Varadkar.

Trump is likely to come to Ireland on 12 or 13 November, according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who said the US president is likely to stop off in Ireland on the way back from the Armistice Day commemorations in Paris.

It is understood the US president will visit Dublin and Clare on his trip.

Varadkar and Coveney told reporters at their party think-in in Galway last week that Trump is welcome to visit Ireland, with the Tánaiste adding that to allow the US president to visit the country is not an endorsement of his policies. 

Sinn Féin has also said Trump is welcome to visit Ireland, with Mary Lou McDonald stating that she would meet him.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair bans media from its AGM to stop discussions 'being distorted'
    7,330  29
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    756  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was wasting away... falling apart' – Maradona ready to lead Dorados after off-field issues
    3,890  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Paramore announced that they will no longer be performing 'anti-feminist' tune Misery Business
    3,741  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    CORK
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Vintners Federation and organisers clash as Cork's Oktoberfest Beag is cancelled
    Dolphin found dead in River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters
    As it happened: Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie final
    HOUSING
    House prices in Dublin up by 6.5% in the last year
    House prices in Dublin up by 6.5% in the last year
    'He has to go': Sinn Féin submits motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
    Dublin City Council says sale of former Magdalene Laundry site is 'chance of a lifetime'
    CANCER
    'I woke up to a whitewash': Vicky Phelan hits out at leaking of CervicalCheck review
    'I woke up to a whitewash': Vicky Phelan hits out at leaking of CervicalCheck review
    'Heartbroken at the disrespect shown': Criticism after leak of Cervical Check review
    Olivia Newton-John has cancer for the third time

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie