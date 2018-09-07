This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Has the government failed on homelessness? Varadkar says 'to say you've failed is to give up'

Varadkar delivered a robust defence of the government’s record on housing this morning.

By Sean Murray Friday 7 Sep 2018, 9:50 AM
29 minutes ago 1,260 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4223882
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that the government has not failed on homelessness, as added to comments from the Housing Minister that some local authorities are not doing enough on the housing crisis.

In a wide-ranging interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland from Galway where the Fine Gael think-in has been taking place, Varadkar said that US President Donald Trump just told the Irish government when he’d be coming and said any return of the SSIA shouldn’t lead to a “splurge in spending”. 

He also said he was keen to sit down with Fianna Fáil to discuss the extension of the confidence and supply arrangement, and said he didn’t want an election until the summer of 2020.

‘Shared responsibility’

The Taoiseach defended the government’s performance on housing, despite almost 10,000 people now in emergency accommodation, saying that there is “plenty of evidence of us making progress”.

He was asked in particular about the criticism of local authorities made by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy yesterday, who said he felt that some authorities weren’t making significant progress on the housing crisis.

“We don’t believe things are happening fast enough,” Varadkar said today.

While he wouldn’t discuss specific local authorities that the government felt weren’t performing to the adequate standard, he said that it’s incumbent upon them all to deliver on social housing targets.

Yesterday, a range of trade unions, housing advocates and groups called for a “radical shift” in Ireland’s housing policies and accused the government of having its “head in the sand”.

Varadkar said that these advocates asked for a massive programme of building social housing and “that is what we’re doing”.  The government does, however, remain well short of its aim of ultimately building 10,000 social houses per annum. 

The Taoiseach was asked if the ultimate responsibility for the number of houses built lay with the Department of Housing and the government, but he said it was a “shared responsibility”. He also denied it was an attempt by government to spin away from its responsibility on the issue.

“We never pretended we could turn anything around like this overnight,” he said. 

He also rejected assertions that the government had failed on homelessness. 

“No, to say you’ve failed is to give up, and we’re not going to give up,” he said.

‘We didn’t agree a date’

On the issue of Trump’s visit to Ireland, Varadkar said the Irish government wasn’t aware of the details of the US President’s visit until it received a notification that he was coming.

“There is a standing invitation for any US President,” he said, adding that Trump had just told them when he’d be coming and repeated that it came “out of the blue”.

He also expressed his wish for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to agree to talks on extending the confidence and supply agreement, but denied that he was seeking an early election. 

“I set out clearly what I want [in a letter to Martin],” he said. “They’re always accusing us of spin tactics and leaks and so on… I want to remove any uncertainty over when the election will be.”

The Taoiseach also said the provisions in that letter to Martin that Fine Gael would seek under a new agreement wasn’t an aspirational manifesto.

On the issue of the reintroduction of the SSIA scheme of the early 2000s, which saw savers boosted by government contributions, Varadkar said it would have to be given “careful consideration”. 

He said that the saving in the original SSIA scheme was followed by a “splurge in spending” which he didn’t want to see repeated. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dolores O'Riordan's death was 'nothing but a tragic accident', finds coroner
    83,080  84
    2
    		Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?
    46,057  186
    3
    		US actor Burt Reynolds dies aged 82
    37,363  52
    Fora
    1
    		Redundancy payouts have pushed bookseller Eason into the red
    255  0
    2
    		Pharma giant Chanelle Group is making one of the largest investments in Galway by any Irish firm
    223  0
    3
    		‘We’ve had some horrendous gigs where the lads would be up past their ankles in muck’
    173  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    66,573  96
    2
    		Player ratings: How we scored Ireland in their dismal defeat against Wales
    44,247  78
    3
    		Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    33,765  92
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ronan Keating is bloody raging over the carry-on on the GQ Awards red carpet
    9,707  4
    2
    		Joshua from Friends said he was 'dying inside' starring opposite Jennifer Aniston
    8,707  0
    3
    		Michael Moore says Donald Trump ran for President because of Gwen Stefani... It's the Dredge
    5,485  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man arrested over fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
    Man arrested over fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    DUBLIN
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, Iâm gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    CORK
    A shopping centre in a Cork city suburb has gone on the market for â¬86 million
    A shopping centre in a Cork city suburb has gone on the market for €86 million
    Many prisoners on Spike Island may have been from 'black spots of disadvantage'
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    HOUSING
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    The 5 at 5: Thursday
    'It could be a turning moment in the crisis': Major housing rally to take place outside Dáil in October

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie