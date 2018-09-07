Has the government failed on homelessness? Varadkar says 'to say you've failed is to give up'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that the government has not failed on homelessness, as added to comments from the Housing Minister that some local authorities are not doing enough on the housing crisis.

In a wide-ranging interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland from Galway where the Fine Gael think-in has been taking place, Varadkar said that US President Donald Trump just told the Irish government when he’d be coming and said any return of the SSIA shouldn’t lead to a “splurge in spending”.

He also said he was keen to sit down with Fianna Fáil to discuss the extension of the confidence and supply arrangement, and said he didn’t want an election until the summer of 2020.

‘Shared responsibility’

The Taoiseach defended the government’s performance on housing, despite almost 10,000 people now in emergency accommodation, saying that there is “plenty of evidence of us making progress”.

He was asked in particular about the criticism of local authorities made by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy yesterday, who said he felt that some authorities weren’t making significant progress on the housing crisis.

“We don’t believe things are happening fast enough,” Varadkar said today.

While he wouldn’t discuss specific local authorities that the government felt weren’t performing to the adequate standard, he said that it’s incumbent upon them all to deliver on social housing targets.

Yesterday, a range of trade unions, housing advocates and groups called for a “radical shift” in Ireland’s housing policies and accused the government of having its “head in the sand”.

Varadkar said that these advocates asked for a massive programme of building social housing and “that is what we’re doing”. The government does, however, remain well short of its aim of ultimately building 10,000 social houses per annum.

The Taoiseach was asked if the ultimate responsibility for the number of houses built lay with the Department of Housing and the government, but he said it was a “shared responsibility”. He also denied it was an attempt by government to spin away from its responsibility on the issue.

“We never pretended we could turn anything around like this overnight,” he said.

He also rejected assertions that the government had failed on homelessness.

“No, to say you’ve failed is to give up, and we’re not going to give up,” he said.

‘We didn’t agree a date’

On the issue of Trump’s visit to Ireland, Varadkar said the Irish government wasn’t aware of the details of the US President’s visit until it received a notification that he was coming.

“There is a standing invitation for any US President,” he said, adding that Trump had just told them when he’d be coming and repeated that it came “out of the blue”.

He also expressed his wish for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to agree to talks on extending the confidence and supply agreement, but denied that he was seeking an early election.

“I set out clearly what I want [in a letter to Martin],” he said. “They’re always accusing us of spin tactics and leaks and so on… I want to remove any uncertainty over when the election will be.”

The Taoiseach also said the provisions in that letter to Martin that Fine Gael would seek under a new agreement wasn’t an aspirational manifesto.

On the issue of the reintroduction of the SSIA scheme of the early 2000s, which saw savers boosted by government contributions, Varadkar said it would have to be given “careful consideration”.

He said that the saving in the original SSIA scheme was followed by a “splurge in spending” which he didn’t want to see repeated.