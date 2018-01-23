  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

At least eight Fianna Fáil reps hold a meeting about Micheal Martin's pro-repeal speech

Martin made his position known last week.

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 9:40 PM
10 hours ago 12,778 Views 88 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3813604
Bobby Aylward and Micheal Martin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Bobby Aylward and Micheal Martin.
Bobby Aylward and Micheal Martin.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A GROUP OF Fianna Fáil TDs has met to discuss their opposition to repealing the Eighth Amendment.

The group of seven TDs and one senator met in response to the party leader Micheal Martin’s support of repeal.

Martin made his position known last week, but despite being praised by many outside the party, there is a growing swell of opposition within party ranks. The Fianna Fáil leader told the Dáil on Thursday that he has come to the view that the Eighth Amendment has caused “real damage to Irish women“ and should be repealed.

TDs were invited to the meeting, held in a Leinster House committee room by TD Bobby Aylward, who told reporters afterwards that the “like-minded individuals” felt that due to the pro-choice stance of front-bench members like Lisa Chambers, Billy Kelleher and Martin, their stance wasn’t being heard.

However, Aylward said that the group was not formal and, most importantly, was not challenging Martin’s leadership.

This is not about the leadership. This about the Eighth Amendment and our position on it.

He said that the majority of the party is pro-life, but does not believe the issue has split the party. That is despite Aylward claiming that a frontbench member of the party asked him to cancel the meeting.

“This is not splitting the party – Micheal Martin’s leadership never came into it. He as a man is entitled to his view, as am I and everyone. I just thought that it was time for the ordinary members of Fianna Fáil to let him know that there is another side to this.”

He added that he had been “inundated” since making it known on Friday that he does not back his leader.

Aylward added that he will speak at tomorrow’s Fianna Fáil parliamentary party to put his points across.

He said he would ask the party’s press office to ensure Fianna Fáil members on both sides of the issue were picked to debate the issue.

Read: ‘Households will be split’ – Leading Fianna Fáil TD doesn’t back his leader on abortion

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (88)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Tsunami threat lifted for Canada and US after powerful earthquake off Alaska
54,251  45
2
Woman who stole €140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
44,860  0
3
Orange warning issued for entire country as Storm Georgina set to blast Ireland
42,261  32
Fora
1
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
1,952  0
2
Nearly 7,000 Airbnb listings in Ireland last year weren't lived in by their owners
1,159  0
3
'Losing half a million euro changed my life - for the better'
1,055  0
The42
1
How a Cork rugby nursery is becoming a hurling heavyweight
35,942  26
2
Beirne among four Irishmen nominated for European Player of the Year
26,258  83
3
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
24,900  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
22,328  0
2
Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'
20,593  3
3
People cannot believe that Ellen Degeneres is turning 60 this year
6,725  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
HOUSING
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
'Private renters need three months' notice and should know what previous tenants paid'
A new homeless family hub run by a private company is set to open in Dublin next week
LIMERICK
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
'No words can describe the influence for good she was' - Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest in her hometown
Dolores O'Riordan will be laid to rest today
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Man United retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'
Bristol dream ended as Man City reach League Cup final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie