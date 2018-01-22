  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Households will be split' - Leading Fianna Fáil TD doesn't back his leader on abortion

Michael McGrath says repeal could lead to “an unknown”.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 22 Jan 2018, 10:47 AM
8 hours ago 18,213 Views 272 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3810499
Fiann Fáil's Michael McGrath.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Fiann Fáil's Michael McGrath.
Fiann Fáil's Michael McGrath.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FIANNA FÁIL’S FINANCE spokesperson Michael McGrath TD has said that he does not share his party leader’s views on the Eighth Amendment.

McGrath told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke that he favours the Eighth Amendment being replaced in the constitution, not repealed.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Thursday that he has come to the view that the Eighth Amendment has caused “real damage to Irish women“ and should be repealed.

Speaking this morning, McGrath said he felt that removing the amendment would lead to an “unknown” because the government cannot guarantee what legislation would be passed afterwards.

“If the question is that there would be a full repeal of the amendment with the intention to replace it with legislation providing for unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks, then that is something that I cannot support, I believe it is a step too far,” he said.

“I genuinely believe that where we appear to be going with this question is actually not where the majority of the Irish people sit on this question.”

One serious concern I have is that if the question is full repeal of the Eighth Amendment and the government publishes indicative legislation providing for abortion up to 12 weeks, people really if they pass that referendum will be signing up to an unknown because there is no certainty that that is where the legislation will finally fall.

“We already heard many of those in the Dail, who would be on the repeal side, who believe that it should not rest at 12 weeks, that it should be much further,” he added.

Martin has acknowledged that not all in Fianna Fáil will agree with his personal position but added that his party has allowed members a free vote on the issue.

On Friday, Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward said he wants like-minded members of the party who oppose repeal to meet and discuss how they will campaign against it.

McGrath stated today that he would not be attending that meeting and said he has not decided in what capacity he would be campaigning.

He also stated that it is natural that people have contrasting views on the issue and that he supports his party allowing members expressing differing views.

“Households will be split, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

Speaking later to Neil Prendeville on Cork’s Red FM, Martin said there is “an absolutism and inflexibility” that is not helpful inherent in the Eighth Amendment.

He also rejected suggestions that changing Ireland’s abortion laws in the manner proposed would alter how Irish society views moral questions in this area.

“I don’t any longer buy the argument that if we change our laws we’ll somehow become like other countries or we’ll become immoral in relation to these issues, and I think that’s been overstated in the past,” he said.

Read: ‘These are not faceless women’: Key moments from the Dáil’s Eighth Amendment debate >

Read: Repeal-supporting Micheál Martin doesn’t think he’s out of step with his own party >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (272)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly €3 million profit in 2016
51,759  72
2
How the Danish co-housing model could help solve Ireland's crisis
47,155  51
3
Life with albinism: 'Being shouted at, laughed at and pointed at regularly'
46,719  70
Fora
1
The State is stumping up €200m to offer mortgages to sub-prime borrowers
451  0
2
Coach tour companies say EU rules on drivers' breaks are 'fracturing' their business
326  0
3
Amazon's massive new Dublin data centre has got the all-clear
287  0
The42
1
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
62,364  90
2
'I’m in the best place to recover at Man City so it’s definitely not something that will end my career'
31,947  8
3
Schmidt's stocks look healthy as Ireland set off for sunny Spain
28,755  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 iconic lines from ads that no Irish person will ever be able to forget
16,201  12
2
Can You Still Name All Of These Characters From Old Kids TV Shows?
6,934  5
3
People are convinced that Frances McDormand subtly used her SAG speech to back Saoirse Ronan for the Oscar
6,642  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Cocaine worth over â¬70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Saunas and high vitamin doses: The discredited Scientology-backed drug rehab programme slated for Meath
Cocaine worth over €70,000 seized in Nenagh
GARDAí
'It was totally unprovoked': Father celebrating his twins' christening in critical condition after assault
'It was totally unprovoked': Father celebrating his twins' christening in critical condition after assault
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
Missing Galway man found safe and well
DUBLIN
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
Men armed with gun, knife and wrench rob bookies in separate incidents
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly €3 million profit in 2016
HOTEL
'Pray for me. I may die': Kabul hotel guest's plea during siege
'Pray for me. I may die': Kabul hotel guest's plea during siege
18 people killed in Kabul Intercontinental Hotel attack, including 14 foreigners
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie