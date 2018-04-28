New poll shows Fine Gael remains the most popular party in the country

GOVERNING PARTY FINE Gael remains the most popular in the country, with Fianna Fáil seven points behind, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Red C/Sunday Business Post poll shows that support for Fine Gael is currently at 32% – down one percentage point on the last poll.

Trailing the party is Fianna Fáil, which has 25% support (up one point).

Sinn Féin meanwhile drops two points in support to 14%, while support for Independents rises two points to 13.

The poll was taken of the course of seven days – between Thursday 19 April and Thursday 25 April.

The full results are as follows: