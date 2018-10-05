This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 5 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fire in Bray destroys fleet of buses at special needs facility

It’s believed the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

By Conal Thomas Friday 5 Oct 2018, 2:20 PM
54 minutes ago 3,691 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4270294
The Lakers facility in Bray.
Image: Simon Harris TD/Twitter
The Lakers facility in Bray.
The Lakers facility in Bray.
Image: Simon Harris TD/Twitter

AN OVERNIGHT FIRE has destroyed a fleet of buses at Lakers, a special needs facility in Bray. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s News at One this afternoon, Lakers chairperson Fergus Finlay said that the incident was “going to be devastating for our members”. 

“These buses are absolutely critical for our purposes. All of the buses have been destroyed.

The building is definitely in an unsafe condition and we don’t know if our other facilities are usable.

It is understood the fire was caused by an electrical fault. Extensive damage has also occurred to the facilities’ art room and kitchen where daily activities take place. 

Lakers is a community-based sports, social and recreation club which provides support for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. 

Established in 1989, the club currently has 400 members and 150 volunteers and staff.

In a statement today, the club urged people to remain patient as it tries to contact members and volunteers. All classes have been cancelled today. 

The club is located on Seapoint Road in Bray.

Local TD, Minister for Health Simon Harris, arrived at the scene this afternoon to survey the damage done and to meet with Lakers staff and members. 

The Minister said it was a “very upsetting day for our community” and urged people to contact the club to offer temporary venues and transport. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for repairs. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    48,514  53
    2
    		Body recovered from sea in Clare
    42,452  10
    3
    		Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    40,159  48
    Fora
    1
    		'My accountant said I should get a 9-5 job - that made me more determined to make it work'
    502  0
    2
    		Low VAT rates may be divisive now, but looser EU rules could open a whole new can of worms
    296  0
    3
    		Cash-in-transit firm G4S got a million-euro sales bump after losing a major competitor
    229  0
    The42
    1
    		Back in charge! Horan returns as Mayo appoint new senior football manager
    30,199  56
    2
    		All-Ireland winning minor boss Keane set to become Kerry's new senior manager
    21,749  17
    3
    		Connacht pull the plug on move for Fijian winger after domestic violence court case
    19,923  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The way the media speaks about author Catriona Lally's day job is telling of how it views the service industry
    4,472  4
    2
    		Stephen Hawking's ex-wife said The Theory of Everything ignored the 'day-to-day' care she gave Hawking
    4,454  1
    3
    		Criticism of Amy Schumer's reaction to her arrest is deliberately short-sighted
    4,234  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Dublin mother who flung boiling water at shop worker's face to be sentenced
    Tracking device was put under car of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan, court hears
    Irish surgeon accused of fraud suggested staff on his estate involved in burglary
    GARDAí
    Limerick garda station searched as part of 'very sensitive' investigation
    Limerick garda station searched as part of 'very sensitive' investigation
    Driver who said sat nav directed him down Dublin's Grafton Street had expired NCT and no L plates
    This 20-year-old woman has been missing from Kildare since yesterday evening
    DUBLIN
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    Vodafone apologises for sending people 'smashed' pictures of themselves as marketing tactic
    European investment group to acquire Clerys building in deal reportedly worth over €60m
    Gardaí seek help to trace 14-year-old missing from her Dublin home since 29 September
    LEO VARADKAR
    'You feel like you have no life left': Teenager living in hotel speaks about daily struggle of being homeless
    'You feel like you have no life left': Teenager living in hotel speaks about daily struggle of being homeless
    Vast majority (94%) consent to take part in delayed smear test review
    Ministers told corporation tax windfall will not be used in next week's Budget

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie