Two women rescued from burning building in north Dublin

A number of units of the fire brigade attended the scene of the blaze early this morning.

A number of units of the fire brigade attended the scene of the blaze early this morning.

TWO WOMEN WERE rescued from a house fire in north Dublin this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the scene of the blaze at Glengarriff Parade in Phibsborough at 7.30am, with reports of five people inside.

Three of the occupants managed to get out of the property before crews arrived, but two women were stuck inside the burning building.

“One was hanging out a window, out on the windowsill and in another room the other woman was out the window as well. One was rescued by ladder and a team went in with breathing apparatus sets on to get the other woman,” a source said.

Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

It is understood the women were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but they did not sustain any other injuries.

Gardaí also attended the scene of the fire this morning. A spokesperson said the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.