Firefighters tackle 'hotspots' after major fire at Dublin tower block

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE are still attending the scene of a major fire at a building complex in north Dublin.

At around 8pm last night, authorities were alerted to a blaze on one of the top floors of the complex at Santry Cross which includes the Metro Hotel.

The building was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries. It’s understood that residents were rehoused in a nearby hotel.

Road closures are in place since last night and are expected to affect traffic this morning.

Source: Dublin Fire Brigade

Dublin Fire Brigade said that four fire engines remained on scene overnight “to dampen down and extinguish hot spots”.

At the peak of the blaze, eight fire engines, over 60 firefighters three aerial appliances, two command units and four special units attended the incident last night.

It’s understood that the Metro Hotel comprises the lower part of the building, with the floors which appeared to be on fire last night containing apartments.

It’s as of yet unclear how the fire started.