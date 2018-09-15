This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Westminster committee says Irish fishermen must stay away from NI waters unless deal is done

At present, Irish-registered vessels are permitted to fish off Northern Ireland shores.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 8:10 AM
2 hours ago 10,515 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4237349
Fishermen near in border regions could be affected.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Fishermen near in border regions could be affected.
Fishermen near in border regions could be affected.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A WESTMINSTER COMMITTEE is urging the British government to enter to talks with its Irish counterparts over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Their report has argued that the UK government should threaten to stop the access of Irish fisherman to the waters of Northern Ireland unless a deal is done. 

Under the informal 1964 Voisinage arrangement, fishing vessels from neighbouring countries are allowed to fish between 6-12 nautical miles within each other’s shores.

The agreement has never been given legislative backing in Irish law and the Supreme Court found it to be unconstitutional.

It was ruled that Northern Ireland boats were fishing for mussel seeds in Irish waters without the proper permission – despite the fact that Irish-registered vessels are permitted to do so on Northern Ireland shores.

Now, a report by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has said that this disparity must be resolved “as a matter of urgency” as Brexit approaches. 

“While Irish fishermen have access to waters in Northern Ireland, fishermen in Northern Ireland have suffered hardship through exclusion from their habitual fishing grounds, ” the report states. 

The report goes on to state that the Voisinage agreement has been “unilaterally suspended in Ireland” and that it needs to be made into law.

The government has been attempting to do just that but there has been met with political opposition

The Westminster committee argues that if this is done that the UK should considering follow suit, but if not Irish boats should be prevented from fishing in Northern Ireland. 

If the Irish government does not give a clear commitment to pass, within six months of publication of this report, legislation which restores reciprocal access, the government must discontinue access to UK waters for Irish vessels from 30 March 2019.

“If the Irish government does pass legislation to reinstate the Voisinage arrangement, then the UK government should consider whether the arrangement should also be put on statutory footing in UK law.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother axed
    66,419  62
    2
    		Mother and baby among four dead as Storm Florence batters US East Coast
    63,543  38
    3
    		'I was completely panicking': Leaving Cert students at Dublin school taught wrong English text for two years
    60,118  59
    Fora
    1
    		Sky has been fined over €100k for not informing customers about their right to cancel contracts
    344  0
    2
    		Industry bigwigs have pumped cash into Neva Labs – Mark Little’s plan to fix the media
    201  0
    3
    		Data centre firm EdgeConnex turned down rural Ireland because of a lack of adequate power
    151  0
    The42
    1
    		Serena Williams' sexism claims 'a bit far-fetched,' says US Open mixed doubles champion
    32,570  52
    2
    		Carbery class as seven-try Munster turn on the style to down Ospreys in Cork
    31,612  68
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    22,840  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why you should pay absolutely no mind to Mark Wahlberg's insane daily schedule
    12,557  3
    2
    		6 beautiful vintage dresses perfect for you to sashay your way through Autumn's boozy brunches
    9,292  0
    3
    		Vogue Williams kicked off at 'parent shamers' on her Insta after going back to work... it's The Dredge
    6,742  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property
    Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    HEALTH
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Irish pharmacists want condoms to be made VAT-free
    Anorexia patients hide batteries in sanitary pads to appear heavier while being treated in hospital
    WEXFORD
    'Disgraceful neglect': Public rally in Wexford today over lack in mental health services for young people
    'Disgraceful neglect': Public rally in Wexford today over lack in mental health services for young people
    Fifth person arrested in crackdown on organised crime gang
    Gardaí hit 11 Wexford houses in early morning raid targeting organised burglary gangs
    DRUGS
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'The invisible line': When a recreational drug habit becomes an addiction

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie