The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT: The Dáil has passed legislation allowing alcohol to be sold on Good Friday.

2. #FIVE YEARS ON: An appeal was made today for information on the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe, who died five years ago today.

3. #DAVOS: Donald Trump has said he and Theresa May have a “really great relationship”.

4. #FLU: It has been confirmed that 34 people have died so far from flu this season.

5. #POLL: Leo Varadkar’s approval rating is now higher than any taoiseach since Bertie Ahern.