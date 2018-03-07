The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RAPE TRIAL: Paddy Jackson has said he would have “freaked out” if he knew a woman left his house in tears.

2. #LIDL LIFTS: Lidl is to demolish the remainder of its Fortunestown Lane store in Tallaght, while a man has been refused bail charged with handling €1,400 of stolen goods during the alleged looting of the store.

3. #FACES OF EVIL: A British newspaper has apologised for a front page published 21 years ago.

4. #HOMICIDES: An Oireachtas committee heard how garda analysts were “belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures“.

5. #EIGHTH: The Supreme Court has rejected the definition of “unborn” as an unborn child in the Constitution.