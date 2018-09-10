This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 September, 2018
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Monday 10 Sep 2018, 4:55 PM
Monday 10 Sep 2018, 4:55 PM
http://jrnl.ie/4228241
Image: Shutterstock/willshare
Image: Shutterstock/willshare

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ÁRAS RACE: Sean Gallagher will contest the presidential election in October after securing the backing of four councils. Senator Joan Freeman is one short of the four required as it stands, with Gavin Duffy needing another two.

2. #WAR OF WORDS: The Vintners Federation and organisers clashed after Cork’s Oktoberfest Beag was cancelled.

3. #CLOSURE ORDERS: Four food businesses were closed last month, with transporting food with waste and poor cleaning cited as causes in some cases.

4. #MIXING IT UP: New subject changes for Junior Cert and Leaving Cert are set to get the go ahead.

5. #SUPPORT: The Women’s Tennis Association chief has backed Serena Williams as the row over US Open “sexism” rumbles on.

