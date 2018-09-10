This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sean Gallagher secures presidential nomination from Roscommon County Council

The presidential election will be held on 26 October.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 Sep 2018, 9:30 AM
35 minutes ago 1,957 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4227483
Sean Gallagher
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Sean Gallagher
Sean Gallagher
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

SEAN GALLAGHER HAS secured his first nomination from a local authority. 

Roscommon County Council voted for Gallagher as their preferred candidate, with 10 councillors voting for the businessman, one councillor abstained and one was absent.

Journalist Gemma O’Doherty received two votes and independent senator Joan Freeman received three votes. 

Gallagher is the third presidential hopeful to receive a first nomination.

Last Monday, Cork City Council voted for Joan Freeman as its preferred candidate last week. Earlier that day, Dragons’ Den investor Gavin Duffy secured the first local authority nomination of the campaign from Meath County Council.

 To get on the presidential ballot paper, a candidate needs the backing of at least four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

Candidates have been travelling the length and breadth of the country in the last number of weeks to make their pitch to local councillors about why they think they should be president. Each local authority can only endorse one candidate.

Councils in Wexford, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Fingal, Wicklow, Westmeath, Offaly and Galway city are due to vote to endorse candidates later today.

President Michael D Higgins has already said he intends to seek a second term in the Office of President.

Other presidential hopefuls include former Dragon Peter Casey, burlesque performer Sarah Louise Mulligan, former airline worker Patrick Feeney, and artist Kevin Sharkey. 

 The presidential election will be held on 26 October. 

