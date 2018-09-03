This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 3 September, 2018
Cork City Council nominates Joan Freeman as its presidential candidate

Earlier today, Gavin Duffy secured the first council nomination of the presidential election.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 3 Sep 2018, 10:03 PM
13 minutes ago 1,485 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4217337
Image: Kieran Harnett
Image: Kieran Harnett

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JOAN Freeman has received her first presidential nomination from a local authority.

Cork City Council voted for Freeman as their preferred candidate, with 14 councillors voting for the independent senator, and 11 councillors abstaining. None of the other candidates received a vote.

“Delighted Ireland’s second city has endorsed my candidacy to stand as a candidate in the presidential election tonight,” Freeman tweeted out after the vote.

“I am extremely grateful and proud for the support from the public representatives of Cork City and for the trust they have placed in me.”

She’s the second presidential hopeful to receive a first nomination; earlier today Dragons’ Den investor Gavin Duffy secured the first local authority nomination of the campaign from Meath County Council.

To get on the presidential ballot paper, a candidate needs the backing of at least four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas.

Candidates have been addressing local authorities in the past few days making their case about why they should receive the council’s backing. So far, Meath and Cork City are the only ones to declare their support for a candidate.

The presidential election will be held on 26 October. Michael D Higgins will contest a second term in office, facing competition from a number of candidates including Seán Gallagher, who contested the 2011 election.

Other presidential hopefuls include Gemma O’Doherty,  Peter Casey, Paddy Smyth and an as-of-yet unknown Sinn Féin candidate.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

