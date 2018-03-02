Roads and rail lines flooded as conditions worsen in Dublin and Wicklow

A STRONG EASTERLY gale is powering tidal flooding in low-lying areas of South Dublin and Wicklow and it’s feared the situation will get significantly worse when the tide comes in tonight.

Seawater flooded roads and gardens in Newtownsmith and Glasthule in Dublin earlier today, while powerful winds also pushed waves over sea barriers along the South Dublin coast and in Wicklow town.

Engineers from the Water and Drainage department of Dun Laoghaire county council are assessing the flood risks along with the Coast Guard and the fire brigade.

Local councillor Cormac Devlin said residents fear the worst when the tide comes in shortly after midnight.

“One man told me the water was at his front door earlier,” he said. “The next tide is expected to be higher so it’s a big concern for locals. People have been in touch looking for sand bags.”

With the weather system and the strong gale it’s the perfect storm for this seawater to breach boundaries.

The coastal road in Dun Laoghaire and the Newtownsmith road in Glasthule were closed today due to high winds and flooding.

Gardai have closed the coastal road in Dun Laoire due to flooding high winds Queens rd to sandycove.

A spokesman for the Office of Public Works said there was a risk of further localised flooding in the area tomorrow and the situation is being monitored.

Irish Rail were forced to suspend the Dart between Pearse Station and Bray yesterday due to flooding at the Salthill and Monkstown station. The station also suffered heavy flooding today.

“When the snow starts to melt and the drains are already full there will be a big problem getting rid of any surface water,” he concluded.