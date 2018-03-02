The snow will keep falling today.
It’s safe to say Storm Emma arrived last night. Many areas across Leinster and Munster are blanketed in snow.
The Status Red weather alert is still in place until 6pm this evening.
Stay with us for all the latest updates on this unprecedented snowstorm.
Update from the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG)
A red level warning is in place for snow with strong easterly winds for Munster, Leinster and county Galway. An orange level warning is in place in the rest of the country.
A spokesman for the NECG said: “The blizzard conditions have passed and the public safety advice to shelter indoors is withdrawn.
“Conditions are and will remain very difficult and the public are advised continue to exercise high levels of caution for their own safety in the extreme cold, accumulated snow and icy conditions underfoot.
“In particular, it will take some time to get roads open again and people should listen for local updates on road conditions.”
Homelessness update from the Peter McVerry Trust
Last night a total of 115 people were allocated beds in the Extreme Cold Weather Accommodation in a sports centre in Dublin’s south inner city
On the street, Peter McVerry Trust staff were out in the city centre engaging with rough sleepers until 5.30am this morning. They identified a total of 21 people, 6 of whom were persuaded to access extreme cold weather shelter and one person who was accommodated in a garda station.
A total of 14 people refused access to shelter.
Ever seen the M50 like this before?
This photo was taken at 4pm yesterday around junction 13 on the M50. Any other day and you could expect seriously heavy traffic.
Thanks to Fiona Hayden for the picture.
Update for Connacht and Ulster
For Galway, Met Eireann has extended its red level warning for snow and blizzard like conditions until 6pm today.
For the rest of Connacht and Ulster, forecasters issued an orange level warning for scattered heavy snow showers and icy conditions until 6pm.
The AA has issued a serious warning to anyone thinking about driving
Not good news on the forecast
If you live in Munster and Leinster, you can expect the following today: more snow, more wind and sub zero temperatures.
Public transport
A reminder that all public transport is off today as a result of the weather. Services are expected to resume in the next two days depending on the conditions.
Here's the latest live electricity fault map
The pins show small faults while the larger icons indicate large faults on the system.
Number of people stranded in their cars saved by fire brigade overnight
David Kavanagh of Dublin Fire Brigade told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the fire service experienced a very busy night.
He said: “As the winds got up we started getting a few call outs. About 1.45am we had a major power outage, we dealt with 214 ambulance cases.
“Ambulances were stuck in the snow. Some of the crews dug themselves out.
“We had a number of calls around country areas. We did have several people stuck in cars who needed help. A number of people were stuck around the Julianstown area off the M1.”
Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with a number of incidents overnight
If you were thinking that the alert was overhyped - have a look at Dublin Airport last night
Some motorways closed as AA Roadwatch warns that conditions are 'treacherous'
In Tipperary, the M8 is closed northbound due to treacherous conditions. AA Roadwatch said that roads around Naas, Kildare Town, Leixlip and Athy are extremely poor and that travel should not be attempted.
Nearly 24,000 homes are without power this morning
Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, an ESB spokesman said that 23,800 homes are without electricity.
The vast majority of them are in a triangle from Dundalk into Kildare and Offaly and then south county Dublin.
North county Dublin has been seriously affected – 9,000 arewithout power in Swords, Lusk, Skerries.
