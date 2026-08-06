Jack Charlton's family face a tax bill of up to €233k to keep his 1966 World Cup medal

THE FAMILY OF former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton say they are facing a £200,000 (€233,000) inheritance tax bill if they want to keep his 1966 World Cup winner’s medal within the family.

Charlton, who died in 2020 aged 85, was part of England’s World Cup-winning team that defeated West Germany 4-2 at Wembley in the 1966 final.

He later became one of the most successful managers in Irish football history, leading the national side to three major international tournaments between 1986 and 1996.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland this morning, Charlton’s son John said the issue arose while the family was dealing with his father’s estate following his death.

“When they came to the medal, the tax people here said they were looking at around £200,000 for me to get the medal,” he said.

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He added that he ultimately returned the medal to his mother, Pat, who still owns it, because transferring it into his name would trigger the tax liability. However, Charlton said the same issue will arise again in the future.

“My mum has the medal and it’s in a safe place. She’s 93 now, so if anything happens to her, the next question is, what happens to the medal?” he said.

Charlton insisted the family has no intention of selling the medal, despite suggestions it could fetch a six-figure sum at auction.

“I have no intention of selling the medal,” he said.

“If the tax department and the government were to say, ‘Look, if you sell the medal then you’ve got to pay tax on it’, not a problem because I’m profiteering from the sale of that medal.

“For me, just to take possession of it, and for £200,000 to be paid on my mother’s estate, is something that I think is totally unreasonable.”

Only three of the original 1966 World Cup winners’ medals remain in the possession of English players’ families; those belonging to Jack and Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt.