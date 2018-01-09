Poll: Should it be mandatory for health professionals to get the flu jab?

JUST 32% OF Irish nurses received the flu vaccine last year, new figures revealed this morning.

HSE Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan warned that staff who are not vaccinated represent a risk to patients as they can spread flu and when they become ill they will be absent from the workforce, often at a time when they are most needed.

Despite various HSE campaigns, just one in three nurses got the immunisation last year. The number for nursing staff in 2016 was even lower at 26.4%.

So, this morning we want to know: Should it be mandatory for health professionals to get the flu jab?

