Status Orange fog warning issued for this morning

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange fog warning for the entire country this morning.

The warning was issued in the early hours of today, and is valid from 3am until 10am.

The national forecasting service describe the fog as “fairly widespread” and “most dense inland away from coastal areas”, leading to poor driving conditions.

Last night, some flights from Dublin Airport were diverted due to thick fog reducing visibility dramatically.

Dublin Fire Brigade and AA Roadwatch have advised motorists to take care in the fog when driving.

