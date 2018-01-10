Number of flights diverted from Dublin Airport due to fog

A TOTAL OF four flights were diverted from Dublin Airport this evening due to heavy fog in the capital.

Dublin Airport tweeted this evening that it was open and fully operational but that a small number of aircraft had been diverted due to the dense fog.

The airport said that passengers were advised to check latest flight information with their airline.

Source: Dublin Airport /Twitter

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport confirmed that four flights had been diverted from the airport as a result of the fog.

Two Ryanair flights were diverted – one to Shannon and one the Liverpool. A Turkish Airlines and Flybe aircraft were also diverted to Shannon.

Met Eireann‘s latest forecast points to misty and fog being widespread across Dublin and the east of the country.

“Dry and cloudy overnight with mist and fog patches. Light and variable winds. Lows of zero to plus 3 degrees Celsius will allow a slight frost to develop,” Met Éireann said.

Dublin Fire Brigade and AA Roadwatch advised motorists to take care in the fog when driving.

Foggy conditions are expected to become widespread overnight.

Tomorrow will be chilly, with mist and fog patches lingering through the morning.

