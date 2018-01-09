Wrap up warm: Cold snap to last most of the week

THE CURRENT COLD spell will continue until at least Thursday, with below freezing temperatures due tonight.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with patchy mist or drizzle, says Met Éireann.

Rain will be seen in the west, spreading over Munster and Connacht by noon, with highest temperatures reaching nine degrees.

That heavy and persistent rain will clear early tonight, but will see sub-zero temperatures with frost and some icy patches developing.

Tomorrow morning will see the frost gradually clearing but temperatures staying between five and seven degrees, coldest in the north midlands.

“Winds will remain light and it will turn colder again with lowest temperatures falling to between minus three and one degree with a widespread sharp to severe frost.”

That cold weather will continue on Thursday with afternoon temperatures of just two to six degrees with light winds increasing in the evening.

Temperatures on Friday will climb to between six and ten degrees, with Met Éireann saying it will be “milder”.