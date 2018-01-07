Status Orange cold warning issued for most of the country as freezing temperatures set to hit

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a low temperature warning for much of the country, with temperatures set to go as low as -6 degrees tonight.

The Status Orange warning has been issued for Munster, inlands areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

The warning will be in effect from 9pm this evening until 10am tomorrow morning.

We can expect it to be “very cold with severe air and ground frost returning”, Met Éireann said.

An orange warning means that the conditions have the capacity to “impact significantly on people in the affected areas”.

AA Roadwatch has said that icy conditions have already been reported in parts of the south and west, with this set to worsen overnight.

This is the latest in a series of weather warnings for the country after Storm Eleanor battered Ireland, and the rest of the continent, earlier this week.