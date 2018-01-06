Wrap up warm: It's going to hit as low as -5 degrees tonight

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to plunge below freezing tonight, reaching as low as -5 in some areas.
After a week in which the country was battered by windy, stormy weather, itâ€™s set to stay relatively dry over the next few days but very cold too, Met Ã‰ireann forecasts.
Today will be mostly dry with temperatures only reaching as high as 6 degrees, with moderate winds.
Tonight then, will see it get an awful lot colder with temperatures falling between -2 and -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost. The only respite will be on eastern coastal fringes, where temperatures may stay just above freezing.
Itâ€™ll be cold again tomorrow, with frost persisting in parts of Connacht and Ulster in particular, and temperatures ranging between 2 and 5 degrees.
The outlook further ahead is for the rain to return next week, turning particularly heavy on Tuesday.
