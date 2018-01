Wrap up warm: It's going to hit as low as -5 degrees tonight

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to plunge below freezing tonight, reaching as low as -5 in some areas.

After a week in which the country was battered by windy, stormy weather, it’s set to stay relatively dry over the next few days but very cold too, Met Éireann forecasts.

Today will be mostly dry with temperatures only reaching as high as 6 degrees, with moderate winds.

Today will be mostly dry with good sunny spells developing & just isolated showers over the SE. It will be cold with highs of just 3 to 6 degrees.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells & NE winds will ease. Very cold, lows -2 & -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost.

Tonight then, will see it get an awful lot colder with temperatures falling between -2 and -5 degrees with a widespread severe frost. The only respite will be on eastern coastal fringes, where temperatures may stay just above freezing.

It’ll be cold again tomorrow, with frost persisting in parts of Connacht and Ulster in particular, and temperatures ranging between 2 and 5 degrees.

The outlook further ahead is for the rain to return next week, turning particularly heavy on Tuesday.