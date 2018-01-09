  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'

Seven businesses were served with closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in December.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 12:53 PM
10 hours ago 59,571 Views 38 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3788055

shutterstock_764477230 Source: Shutterstock/Davemart30

A COUNTY MEATH pizzeria was closed in December after a sewage blockage saw human excrement ‘bubbling up’ in a staff toilet which adjoined a food preparation area.

Athboy Pizzas was served with the closure on 5 December following an inspection. The order was lifted the following day.

The inspection report itself, which can be read here, describes how there was a “blockage in the sewage pipe discharging from the staff toilet at the time of the inspection”.

The blockage in question extended to the waste water outlets servicing the kitchen sinks.

1 The closure order served against Athboy Pizzas Source: FSAI

“The toilet bowl was full of human excrement. When taps were turned throughout the food business the human excrement was observed bubbling up through the toilet bowl,” the order reads.

The closure was one of seven ruled upon by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in December following health inspections.

The other orders served include:

  • Ruposhe Indian Restaurant in Drumcondra, north Dublin, was closed for a week from 20 December after the discovery of a cockroach infestation.
  • Cartons Daybreak, at the Ontrac service station in Camolin, Co Wexford, was found to have “prolific evidence of mouse droppings” throughout the store. It was closed for three days from 6 December

ruposhe Ruposhe Indian Takeaway, Drumcondra, Dublin Source: Google Maps

  • Well-known burrito chain Boojum had one of its outlets at Blanchardstown in Dublin closed for four days from 1 December due to no hot or cold running water being available on the premises – this represented a “grave and immediate danger to public health” according to the closure order

Elsewhere, Tigh Giblin restaurant in Spiddal, Galway, was closed for three days between 15 and 18 December, Rose Garden Chinese restaurant was closed for six days from 7 December, and China Town takeaway in Castlebellingham, Louth, was closed for four days from 1 December.

One prosecution was taken by the HSE during November – against Chef’s Corner takeaway in Cork, stemming from an offence dating from December 2016. That prosecution saw costs incurred against the establishment of €5,600, whil a fine of €100 was also applied.

Read: Dublin City Council to spend €230,000 lowering Clontarf sea wall to improve view for motorists

Read: Business degree no longer required as GAA extend search for new Director-General

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
China took 95% of Ireland's plastic waste - but now it's changed its mind and we're in trouble
75,560  98
2
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
59,112  38
3
Mary Harney named chancellor of UL
51,595  135
Fora
1
A European investment fund has bought the site of Dublin's future tallest office block
692  0
2
Forever 21 is pulling out of Ireland after racking up more than €40m in losses
351  0
3
'Setting up a craft brewery in 1996 didn't seem like a major risk. Looking back, it definitely was'
97  0
The42
1
'Legend' and 'The greatest' - tributes pour in after brilliant Mick O'Dwyer documentary
32,869  38
2
Ex-Donegal boss McGuinness leaves Chinese role and hints at 'new chapter in Europe'
24,110  23
3
Further off-field disruption for Munster as another coach set for South Africa move
23,742  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ivanka Trump just praised Oprah's #TIMESUP speech and Chrissy Teigen reacted on behalf of all of us
9,085  5
2
Conor McGregor shut down Funderland so he could have the place to himself last night... it's The Dredge
7,661  4
3
RTÉ News accidentally showed somebody browsing Apple TV on their green screen last night
6,346  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
Just one third of hospital nurses have had the flu jab despite raffles and free coffee incentives
Just one third of hospital nurses have had the flu jab despite raffles and free coffee incentives
Private hospital beds to be used to ease Emergency Department overcrowding
'Inconceivable' that health system would be able to deal with mass casualty event
GARDAí
Post-mortem to be carried out after woman's body found in Donegal
Post-mortem to be carried out after woman's body found in Donegal
Gardaí appeal for footage of car involved in serious collision after burglary
Murder investigation launched after man found stabbed to death in Limerick
DUBLIN
'If we do nothing, the city will grind to a halt' - Plans for College Green expected within weeks
'If we do nothing, the city will grind to a halt' - Plans for College Green expected within weeks
Forever 21 to close Dublin store and pull out of Ireland
'This is life-changing, but we won’t go crazy': Family syndicate collects €38.9m jackpot
LIMERICK
Mary Harney named chancellor of UL
Mary Harney named chancellor of UL
Murder inquiry launched after man's body is found in Limerick
This Young Scientist project is almost ready for this week's competition

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie