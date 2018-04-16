  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway hospital denies claims emergency department patients were 'hidden' during Taoiseach's visit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited University College Hospital Galway last Thursday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 16 Apr 2018, 4:31 PM
59 minutes ago 3,795 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3960771
University College Hospital Galway
Image: Google Maps
University College Hospital Galway
University College Hospital Galway
Image: Google Maps

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE HOSPITAL Galway has denied claims that patients were moved out of the emergency department (ED) and “hidden” in advance of a visit from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last Thursday.

In an interview this morning on Adhmhaidin on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Connemara man Pádraig Mac Donncha described his experience at the hospital’s ED on Thursday.

“When the doors opened, my goodness, there’s no telling how many people were there,” Mac Donncha said.

“It was absolutely full of people lining the wall and out to the front door. I’ve been there many times, day and night, and it was the worst I’d ever seen it,” he said.

Mac Donncha went on to claim that he was sent to a short stay ward and that other people were being moved from the ED in order to be “hidden” ahead of Varadkar’s visit.

“Next thing, I was sent down to a short stay ward, that itself was heaving. There were people in there in wheelchairs… anywhere they could put people, they were there, hidden,” he said.

I can’t understand why it was done, why the Taoiseach wasn’t given an accurate picture… it was disgraceful.

Mac Donncha claimed that there were subsequently about 20 beds left free in the ED, “so when the Taoiseach came in it would look good”.

Hospital statement

A spokesperson for University College Hospital Galway denied the claims and told TheJournal.ie:

Patients were not moved out of the ED to facilitate the Taoiseach’s visit.

Outlining the number of patients in the hospital’s ED over the course of last week, a statement from the spokesperson said that it was “an extremely week with a high number of patients attending”.

It said that six escalation beds were opened on St Patrick’s ward on Monday and a further six overflow beds were opened on Tuesday in the Acute Medical Assessment “to accommodate patients awaiting admission from the ED”.

“On Tuesday, 10 April, there was a further increase in the number of people presenting to the ED and by 8pm there were 26 patients awaiting admission in the ED and we had 13 on ward trolleys with over 100 in total in the ED at that time,” the statement said.

“On Tuesday, as part of the hospital’s escalation plan, additional trolleys were placed on wards… bringing this to a total of 19 trolleys. In addition, this included using two beds on St Finbar’s ward, elective beds to accommodate two trauma orthopaedic patients from the ED for Tuesday night only.”

58 patients were awaiting admission on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, there were 18 patients awaiting admission to the ED, with seven patients accommodated on ward trolleys. As of 8am on Friday morning, there were 19 patients awaiting admission.

Criticism

Mac Donncha went on to claim that after the Taoiseach left the premises, beds and patients were put back into the A&E.

“There should be an investigation, to find out why the Taoiseach and TDs weren’t shown conditions in the hospital in Galway,” he said.

Galway TD Catherine Connolly, who was at the event on Thursday with Varadkar, also spoke to Adhmhaidin about the day.

I walked through the hospital on Thursday, and I noticed that it was quiet. I got calls then afterwards to tell me that it was all a pretence, that there were patients there but that they had been hidden.

“I suspected something myself too because there were 42 patients on trollies on Tuesday, 58 on Wednesday, and then a miracle on Thursday, only 26.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
135,931  103
2
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
69,705  14
3
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
68,026  0
Fora
1
Three-quarters of employers are planning to give pay rises to staff this year
135  0
2
Tech retailer Click.ie will be wound up following a tsunami of customer complaints
134  0
3
Poll: Do you think Airbnb listings should be licensed in Ireland?
58  0
The42
1
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
36,843  119
2
'A lot of supporters will not renew their season tickets. Ulster need to explain their decision'
33,555  0
3
"They asked me about Effenberg. And I said: 'If he thinks I was like his father, he played like my mother'"
32,394  9
DailyEdge
1
8 thoughts every single Irish kid had when It's Like That was No.1 in Ireland
5,413  4
2
Dermot Bannon is really concerned about the nation's lack of storage, and now so are we
4,453  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
4,203  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
Trump treats women 'like meat', is 'morally unfit for office' - explosive James Comey interview
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday
Gardaí concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday
Man arrested in Donegal after robbery and assault on taxi driver in Derry
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well
DUBLIN
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Disability centre fails inspection despite closure threat
Pharmacist praised for saving 17-year-old tourist who suffered anaphylactic shock
FRANCE
TÃ¡naiste would have 'much preferred' if the UN was taking action against alleged Syrian chemical attack
Tánaiste would have 'much preferred' if the UN was taking action against alleged Syrian chemical attack
Putin says further Syria strikes from Western powers would spark 'chaos'
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie