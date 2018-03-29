  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats

The family claimed they were discriminated against under the Equal Status Act.

By Gordon Deegan Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 22,809 Views 49 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3931646
Image: Disney
Image: Disney

GARDAÍ WERE CALLED to a screening of Disney children’s movie Finding Dory when it had to be abandoned after a family refused to move from plush, premium recliner seats in the front row of a cinema.

The family were asked by an attendant to move to nearby seats on the front row and details of the incident are recorded in an unsuccessful discrimination case subsequently taken by the family against the cinema in question.

The family claimed they were discriminated against on the grounds of family status under the Equal Status Act as they were not provided with accommodation for a child’s buggy.

However, Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudication Officer Pat Brady is highly critical of the family’s actions and has dismissed the claim as “vexatious and without any merit whatsoever”.

In the case, the family went to the cinema in question on Sunday morning, 13 November 2016 to see Finding Dory.

The family bought standard ‘mini-morning’ tickets and were told they could sit anywhere they wished as there were only four other people in the cinema. The family then occupied premium recliner seats in the front row which were each €5 more expensive.

In his report, Brady said: “It is hard to blame the family for sitting in them, but it is harder to believe that they really believed that the rather generalised advice that they could ‘sit anywhere’ included these seats. Perhaps they did.”

The family were asked by an attendant to move to other seats along the front row or pay the additional €5 per seat. The family refused to move from the seats and, when they failed to do so, the screening was halted.

‘Loud and abusive’

According to a cinema representative at a hearing into the case, the father “became loud and abusive and demanded a refund including for part-consumed food”.

The other cinemagoers were brought to a different screen to see Finding Dory, and the loud and abusive behaviour continued and gardaí were called. The mother said the family left the cinema “feeling embarrassment and humiliation”.

The cinema stated that there was no discriminating treatment and that the reason the family were asked to move was because they had bought the wrong tickets.

Brady said it is “extraordinary” that, on being advised of the position, the family refused to move “and proceeded to cause something of a fracas in the cinema resulting in disruption to other patrons”.

Brady stated that the mother “was being asked to move a matter of a couple of metres horizontally to accommodation quite suitable for a family”. He noted that when asked at the hearing why she did not do so, the mother said it was “a matter of principle”.

‘Moral principles’

Brady said that a matter of principle is variously defined as “something you feel you must do (or not do) because of your moral principles”.

He remarked: “It is hard to see an application of ‘moral principles’ to where one might sit on a Sunday morning in a cinema watching Finding Dory.”

There were further insights into the complainant’s attitude when she described her ‘embarrassment and humiliation’ on leaving the cinema. She and her family had the simplest of remedies for avoiding this humiliation had they been less obdurate about where they sat.

Brady continued: “But it is even harder to see how the respondent’s (cinema’s) actions might come remotely close to a breach of the Equal Status Act.”

He pointed out that the Act requires that there be ‘less favourable treatment’ of the complainant on the relevant grounds.

He said that the cinema “requested the complainant to move a short distance that barely required her and her family to stand up to do so. She would have remained in the front row and the reason for doing so was because she had not bought the correct ticket, not because of her family status”.

Brady stated that the cinema firm may have mistakenly assumed that it would have been obvious to the average customer that being told to ‘sit anywhere’ did not include the premium seats and it should be more careful in this regard.

He said: “But its failure to do so comes nowhere remotely close to grounding the complainant’s case, which is vexatious and has no merit whatsoever.”

Read: ‘Not good enough’: Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced

Read: Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse ‘on the hoof’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (49)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
68,126  0
2
'It was filthy, absolutely filthy': Homeless family 'bitten by bed bugs' in hotel room
52,946  52
3
World's first recorded case of treatment-resistant super-gonorrhoea diagnosed in UK
45,017  49
Fora
1
A Dublin lunch-ordering startup has raised €500k to expand to new cities - but not in Ireland
216  0
2
Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon
212  0
3
An Irish sports data firm has signed a massive deal with America's soccer body
4  0
The42
1
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report
35,546  23
2
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
31,417  21
3
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced
18,105  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's the problem with how consent is taught to young Irish teenagers
8,487  7
2
7 music videos from the 90s that blew absolutely everyone's minds
7,106  8
3
Holly Willoughby got trapped in ITV studios after work and had to call Phillip Schofield to rescue her
6,718  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
BELFAST
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
HIGH COURT
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí
Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie