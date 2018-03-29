  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced

Siobhan Philips was shot by her partner in October 2015.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 3:19 PM
41 minutes ago 1,467 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3931384
Garda Tony Golden
Image: Garda Press Office
Garda Tony Golden
Garda Tony Golden
Image: Garda Press Office

THE FATHER OF a woman who was shot alongside Garda Tony Golden in 2015 has said he is ”extremely disappointed but not surprised” at the content of a report into the incident.

Seán Philips’ daughter Siobhan was shot by her partner Adrian Crevan Mackin, who then turned the gun on himself. Both Garda Golden and Mackin died from their injuries.

A GSOC report into the incident, which happened in Omeath in Co Louth on 11 October 2015, published yesterday found that two domestic violence incidents involving Siobhan were not properly logged on the Pulse system by gardaí.

Siobhan has a brain injury, lost one eye, has had extensive facial reconstruction surgery, and has had to learn how to walk and talk again. She has launched a damages case against the gardaí.

Her father had contacted gardaí to express concern about her in September 2015. Seán Philips today released a statement on behalf of his family.

It states: “Not one of the issues that we have consistently raised has been adequately addressed in this report. In fact this report only serves to cause further distress and trauma for our family.

“We are especially shocked by the fact that the report confirms that the investigation by the gardaí into the shootings concluded as far back as May 2017. Despite relentlessly seeking updates we were never told at any time that the investigation had concluded.

“We have also been in regular contact with GSOC and we know that they have been struggling to get documentation from the gardaí and the Special Criminal Court.”

Last month, GSOC launched High Court proceedings to obtain transcripts relating to appearances by Mackin before the Special Criminal Court.

Letter to apologise 

The statement notes that GSOC sent the family a letter this week to apologise “for not having made better progress and reiterated to us that the ‘resourcing of the investigation and our office in general is causing great difficulties and hampering the progress of the investigation’”.

“This is simply not good enough. The Government has a responsibility to ensure that GSOC is properly resourced,” the statement adds.

Peter Madden, the family’s solicitor, said the report “confirms both our long-held view, and that of the family, that only a public inquiry can get to the truth of the tragic avoidable events in Omeath in October 2015”.

TheJournal.ie has asked GSOC for comment.

‘An abhorrent crime’ 

Commenting on the report, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said the shooting of Garda Golden and Siobhan Philips was “an abhorrent crime”.

“Conscious of the gravity of this matter and the concerns expressed by the family of Ms Siobhan Philips, as well as by local public representatives, I have taken the decision in the public interest to publish this report.

“The report is subject to a number of minor redactions for necessary legal and security reasons.

“I have been assured by GSOC that the publication of this report will not have any adverse impact on the independent investigations underway and we should not prejudge the outcome of those investigations,” Flanagan said.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

Read: Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí

Read: Tony Golden murder: Gardaí misclassified victim’s domestic violence incidents

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
66,216  0
2
'It was filthy, absolutely filthy': Homeless family 'bitten by bed bugs' in hotel room
51,971  52
3
Referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment to be held on Friday 25 May
44,437  344
Fora
1
A Dún Laoghaire startup has raised $12m to roll out its home STI and health tests
252  0
2
Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon
185  0
3
A Dublin lunch-ordering startup has raised €500k to expand to new cities - but not in Ireland
181  0
The42
1
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report
35,199  23
2
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
31,116  21
3
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced
16,431  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Strokes frontman wasn't really having any of James Corden, and it's pretty awkward
8,674  2
2
Here's the problem with how consent is taught to young Irish teenagers
8,246  7
3
7 music videos from the 90s that blew absolutely everyone's minds
6,893  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BELFAST
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
HIGH COURT
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí
Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
'We need to help people who use drugs make healthier choices, not treat them as criminals'
GARDAí
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie