  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí

Siobhán Phillips now has a brain injury which will last for the rest of her life.

By Paul Hosford Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 6:10 AM
34 minutes ago 1,359 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3928685
The scene in Omeath the morning following the killing of Garda Tony Golden.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The scene in Omeath the morning following the killing of Garda Tony Golden.
The scene in Omeath the morning following the killing of Garda Tony Golden.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE WOMAN SHOT by Adrian Crevan Mackin moments before he killed Garda Tony Golden has launched a damages case against the gardaí.

The damages case was listed this week in the High Court and names the Garda Commissioner as a defendant.

On 11 October 2015, Siobhan Phillips returned to the home she shared with Crevan Mackin to collect her things, after she had earlier been beaten by him.

She was accompanied by Garda Tony Golden.

Adrian Crevan Mackin shot Golden dead, seriously injured Siobhán and then turned the gun on himself.

Phillips now has a brain injury which will last for the rest of her life, she lost her eye and has had to have extensive facial reconstruction surgery. She has had to learn how to walk and talk again and has gone through extensive rehab.

Last year the Phillips family claimed there had been a “serious threat” before the incident to Siobhan’s life.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
235,964  0
2
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
88,428  0
3
When consent is contested, both sides are fighting for a 'win'
69,746  0
Fora
1
Here are the top 25 companies to work for in Ireland - according to employees
1,631  0
2
Banks can keep using crash-era losses to avoid tax so the State can 'get back its money'
223  0
3
Providence has found a Chinese partner to fund its oil drilling off the Cork coast
162  0
The42
1
Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26
132,361  18
2
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
32,964  18
3
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
26,862  21
DailyEdge.ie
1
In 1987, a little girl hilariously complained that RTÉ were sabotaging her commitment to Lent by advertising sweets
24,203  1
2
Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted to biting Beyoncé - sort of
8,793  3
3
Corey Feldman claimed he was stabbed, but the LAPD say otherwise
7,744  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
GARDAí
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate
Gardaí renew appeal for information about Ballinasloe crash which killed two women
RUSSIA
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire
COURT
South African estate agent jailed for racist rant in landmark ruling
South African estate agent jailed for racist rant in landmark ruling
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Former sports coach to be sent forward for trial on 99 charges of alleged assault on boys

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie