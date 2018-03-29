Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí

The scene in Omeath the morning following the killing of Garda Tony Golden.

THE WOMAN SHOT by Adrian Crevan Mackin moments before he killed Garda Tony Golden has launched a damages case against the gardaí.

The damages case was listed this week in the High Court and names the Garda Commissioner as a defendant.

On 11 October 2015, Siobhan Phillips returned to the home she shared with Crevan Mackin to collect her things, after she had earlier been beaten by him.

She was accompanied by Garda Tony Golden.

Adrian Crevan Mackin shot Golden dead, seriously injured Siobhán and then turned the gun on himself.

Phillips now has a brain injury which will last for the rest of her life, she lost her eye and has had to have extensive facial reconstruction surgery. She has had to learn how to walk and talk again and has gone through extensive rehab.

Last year the Phillips family claimed there had been a “serious threat” before the incident to Siobhan’s life.