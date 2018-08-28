This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes

One garda fined six motorists in 25 minutes.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 28 Aug 2018, 9:45 PM
43 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/4207196

ONE GARDA MEMBER in Dublin today issued six fines in 25 minutes to motorists who’d parked in cycle lanes. 

An Garda Síochána’s Twitter account shared two images of offending vehicles earlier this afternoon and said that the force was continuing in its efforts to prevent the practice. 

Parking in a cycle lane incurs a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice of €40 if the fine is paid within 28 days or €60 if it is paid after that.

A number of cycle groups in the capital have been campaigning for gardaí to engage in greater enforcement of the problem of vehicles parking in cycle lanes. 

Elsewhere, gardaí in the Wexford Roads Policing Unit arrested a man who was above the legal alcohol limit and also seized a motobike from a rider with no tax or insurance.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

