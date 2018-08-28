Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes

DMR Roads Policing continue operation to combat illegal parking in cycle lanes. Vehicles in photos were dealt with by FCPN.



6 FCPN's were issued by ONE Garda Member in 25 minutes today!!!! pic.twitter.com/QOsYzuVoAN — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 28, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

ONE GARDA MEMBER in Dublin today issued six fines in 25 minutes to motorists who’d parked in cycle lanes.

An Garda Síochána’s Twitter account shared two images of offending vehicles earlier this afternoon and said that the force was continuing in its efforts to prevent the practice.

Parking in a cycle lane incurs a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice of €40 if the fine is paid within 28 days or €60 if it is paid after that.

A number of cycle groups in the capital have been campaigning for gardaí to engage in greater enforcement of the problem of vehicles parking in cycle lanes.

Elsewhere, gardaí in the Wexford Roads Policing Unit arrested a man who was above the legal alcohol limit and also seized a motobike from a rider with no tax or insurance.