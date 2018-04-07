  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Neurons can't get notions of being muscles': What makes cells with the same DNA act differently?

“Imagine your genes are books in a library…”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 9:45 AM
5 minutes ago 24 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3943452
Image: Shutterstock/vchal
Image: Shutterstock/vchal

IRISH RESEARCHERS HAVE discovered new proteins that aid in deciding how cells develop.

Although studies have already identified the main proteins that direct and restrict cells in the early stage of development so that they acquire a specific function, (such as neuron, muscle, or skin cells), researchers at Trinity College Dublin have found a ‘new family’ of proteins that are crucial for this process during embryonic development.

To point out their importance, the researchers say that if these proteins are removed, the animal dies. Added to that is the fact that these new proteins are only present in animals with vertebrae such as fish, reptiles and mammals.

Each human has hundreds and hundreds of different types of cell, with the same DNA in each of those cells. Despite each cell type containing a carbon copy of the DNA/genes of all other cells in the body, you can’t turn on genes needed to be a neuron in a muscle cell, and you can’t turn on genes needed to be a muscle in a skin cell or things go awry.

Associate Professor of Genetics Adrian Bracken cut through the intricacies of the science of epigenetics to a more digestible explanation of what goes on when your cells are developing, what exactly they’ve discovered and why it matters.

“Imagine your many thousands of genes are books in a library, and you can read these genes (or books),” he says.

“This library has all the information to do anything, but if you’re an engineer, you’ll just go to the section about engineering, and if you’re a scientist you’ll go to the science section, and if you’re a plumber you’ll go to the plumbing section.

“So imagine the scientist is a neuron cell and the plumber is a skin cell. The strict librarian will tell the scientist that all the books except the ones in the science section are blocked off for them. If you’re developing into a neuron, that’s fine – you can access all the genes you need to be a neuron.”

The ‘librarian’ in this analogy is an epigenetic protein called polycomb; as part of their research, Bracken and his associates have discovered another family of polycomb proteins called PALI1 and PALI2, which are only present in vertebrae. Bracken explains what they do.

“Continuing the analogy, and considering we have many more different types of cells in
more complicated animals, there is not just an engineer, there’s also a mechanical engineer, so they can’t access books related to electronic or civil engineering. So we’ll say there are other, even more strict librarians in the library to enforce that.”

He says that those two new polycomb proteins are vital for development – in tests where they knocked them out, the mouse died at the end of embryonic development.

“This shows that they’re integral,” Bracken says.

If the polycomb proteins aren’t doing their job, it also has consequences.

“On a particular day, the very strict librarian might not be doing their job properly, so you’re allowed to read books (or genes) you shouldn’t be, which means it becomes chaotic in the library.”

Suddenly cells lose their identities and you have a big problem.

This is the case in many cancers: the identity of cells are lost and they don’t mature or develop to their specialised role as an ’adult’ cell.

Neurons can’t get notions of a career change and become a muscle cell.

Well, not on their own they can’t.

There’s been Nobel Prize winning work that showed that it is possible to take a skin cell and turn it back into a stem cell, or even turn them into a neuron from there.

“It’s not science fiction to say someone could turn your skin cell into a blood cell, so that’s an exciting field in stem cell biology,” Bracken says, but when loss of cellular identity happens in a human being, there are serious and sometimes deadly consequences.

For example in diseases such as B-cell lymphoma, gene mutations can cause the polycomb proteins not to perform in the correct way.

“If you’re a blood cell, it’s important not only that you turn on the genes you need to be a blood cell, but turn off the genes you don’t need.

So if the strict librarian suddenly isn’t doing their job, they’re coming into work but not working, saying ‘I dunno, do whatever you want’, then the cell gets totally confused and doesn’t become a mature functioning blood cell – and can then be stuck in a cancerous state.

Another cancer-type related to the loss of polycomb function is Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is the second most common type of primary high-grade brain tumour in children.

Bracken says that loss of polycomb function causes these certain types of brain cells, called glial cells, to lose the ability to mature and then leads them to “diffuse” through the child’s brain. It’s often fatal.

“We’ve been awarded funding from the Worldwide Cancer Research Fund and Science Foundation Ireland to do further research into DIPG and B-cell lymphomas.”

His team is hoping that their research on polycomb proteins will help lead to the development of new treatments for patients with these types of cancer.

“So, studying the function of polycomb proteins such as PALI1 and PALI2 is not just academically interesting in terms of understanding cellular identity and epigenetics, but it has real consequences as well.”

Genetic research at Trinity College Dublin is also funded by Irish Cancer Society, the Irish Research Council, and the Health Research Board.

You can find out more about that research here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
267,498  45
2
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
89,453  101
3
Three weather warnings in place across 10 counties
57,464  22
Fora
1
Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul this long-vacant city nightspot
1,516  0
2
'I mitched off school when I was 13 and asked a hair salon for a job. Now I own it'
1,353  0
3
A 536-unit housing plan for the 'green lung' of Dublin's north has the go-ahead
321  0
The42
1
Super sub Barrett Ireland's hero as World Cup qualification dream lives on
27,502  37
2
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,126  15
3
CJ Stander will captain Munster tomorrow in his hometown of George
17,329  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Four charges have been brought against Conor McGregor after last night's outburst... It's The Dredge
18,997  0
2
Anne Hathaway pre-empitvely shut down body-shamers about her weight gain
15,024  0
3
Daniel Day-Lewis was spotted using a flip phone on the subway and people on Twitter are way too excited about it
13,568  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Facebook to create thousands of jobs making the site 'more accountable and transparent'
Facebook to create thousands of jobs making the site 'more accountable and transparent'
Data Commissioner 'actively supervising Facebook’s progress in cleaning up its act'
Cambridge Analytica: UK regulator probing Facebook over data used in political campaigns
COURTS
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging â¬200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
GARDAí
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie