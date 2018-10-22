This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Giant mice are massacring two million seabirds every year

The predatory mice have evolved to become “two or three times larger” than the average house mouse and they attack in groups.

By AFP Monday 22 Oct 2018, 10:49 PM
29 minutes ago 3,566 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4299694
A Tristan Albatross chick.
A Tristan Albatross chick.
A Tristan Albatross chick.

MICE BROUGHT TO a remote South Atlantic island by sailors in the 19th century are threatening seabirds including the critically endangered Tristan albatross, a British charity said today.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said the rodents have proliferated on uninhabited Gough Island, part of a British overseas territory, and are killing two million birds every year.

“We knew there were large numbers of chicks and eggs being beaten each year but the actual number being taken by the mice is just staggering,” Alex Bond, a researcher from the Natural History Museum in London, said in a statement  released by the RSPB.

The predatory mice have evolved to become “two or three times larger” than the average house mouse and they attack in groups, eating away at the flesh of chicks which can suffer for days before the open wounds lead to their deaths, the RSPB said.

Warning: Video contains graphic content. 

Source: BirdLife International/YouTube

If you are unable to view the video click here.

Other threatened species endangered by the mice include the Gough bunting and Atlantic petrel, the RSPB said.

Gough Island is part of the same territory as Tristan da Cunha and Saint Helena, the island where Napoleon was exiled and died in 1821.

The RSPB and Tristan da Cunha government are teaming up with international partners to eradicate mice from Gough Island in 2020, using two helicopters laden with poisonous pellets.

“Restoring the island to a more natural state will prevent the deaths of millions of seabirds,” said John Kelly, RSPB manager for the Gough Island mouse eradication programme.

The RSPB said the operation would be “logistically complex” because staff and equipment would have to be shipped to the island, located 1,550 miles from South Africa.

The project is inspired by a successful eradication programme on the British overseas territory of South Georgia, where rats were introduced by sealing and whaling ships in the 19th century.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    80,798  115
    2
    		Poll: How will you vote in the blasphemy referendum?
    56,971  140
    3
    		Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    38,673  26
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    188  0
    2
    		'Don't believe everything you read' – Ryanair is bullish in the face of strikes and profit slips
    120  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    112  0
    The42
    1
    		'He was prouder that I played for England than he was flying over Buckingham Palace during World War II'
    42,232  28
    2
    		Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final
    26,880  61
    3
    		'It was his job to get on the ball and make things happen and at times he didn’t do that'
    18,582  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How to dress like a French woman this autumn
    13,643  2
    2
    		Pete Davidson is regretting the tattoos he got in tribute to Ariana Grande... it's The Dredge
    6,832  2
    3
    		Here's what the cast of Dublin Wives are up to now
    5,945  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    'They say time is a great healer, but it's not': Gun victim's family appeal for information about his shooting
    Man who was passenger in 4x4 killed after vehicle hits ditch in Co Wicklow
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie