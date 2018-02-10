Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin

A YOUNG GIRL has been rushed to hospital and a woman has been arrested following an incident in Dublin this afternoon.

At around 4.15pm Gardaí attended the scene of an incident involving a three-year-old girl at a house in Shankill.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a south Dublin Garda Station.

It’s understood that this isn’t a shooting incident, as has been reported locally.

Gardaí are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.