  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How do GPs treat women who've taken abortion pills in Ireland?

“They’d be more nervous telling a doctor they don’t know. Oftentimes, they might say they’re miscarrying.”

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 7,250 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3954650

shutterstock_716097511 Source: Shutterstock/S_L

All GPs would regard the need to terminate a pregnancy as a failure of family planning.

IT’S ESTIMATED THAT around 1,500 abortion pills are used on the island of Ireland each year, or around 5 pills a day.

That figure is based on a study conducted on women in Northern Ireland and the Republic, the number of seizures of abortion pills, and the number of pills ordered by women from online providers.

In the same survey, of the 1,000 women on the island of Ireland who bought abortion pills online, around 10% reported experiencing side effects after taking the medication.

(To be clear, these are pills that are illegal in Ireland because of our abortion laws, but are considered medically safe. One of the pills, misoprostol is listed on the World Health Organisation’s list of Essential Medicines.)

In that same group, 0.7% required a blood transfusion, 2.6% required antibiotics, and overall 9.3% experienced symptoms potentially requiring medical attention. There were no deaths.

In cases where women have taken abortion pills to end their pregnancy and experience side effects, there’s a danger that they will be slow to report those problems.

In its submission to the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, the Irish College of General Practitioners, the organisation said:

The ICGP understands that an increasing proportion of women will purchase online hormonal abortifacient medications.
In these instances, it may or may not become known to their GP in subsequent consultations.

“There is clearly increased use of ‘illegal abortifacients’ both from anecdotal evidence from GPs, objective measures such as customs seizures, and a recent paper which suggests that 5,560 women requested abortion pills between 1 January 2010 and 31 December 2015.”

It also said that “women who use abortion pills ordered online may fear presenting to
Irish health services if they develop problems”.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, two GPs shared their experiences of treating women who had taken abortion pills, saying that despite the pills being illegal, the process from a medical point of view was straightforward.

“The medical part is simple,” said Dr Brendan O’Shea, who runs a large practice in Co Kildare and has been practicing medicine for 30 years.

“From a medical perspective, [our aim is] to understand what’s happened.

“We do a clinical evaluation of the severity of the pain, check pulse and blood pressure, see if there’s a real active risk of hemorrhage or not, and you do all that in 10 minutes.”

When asked whether it’s easy to evaluate this, as women might underplay symptoms or be reluctant to share them given they’ve taken a medicine that’s illegal in Ireland, Dr O’Shea was clear:

“As a GP, part of our skills set is to deal with uncertainty – we know our patient very well, so we’ve a greater probability of getting relevant details than a hospital’s emergency department.”

Dublin-based GP Dr Mark Murphy said that the abortion pill is “very effective”, so medical intervention after the pill is taken is only needed in “unusual circumstances”.

“For most women it just works and that’s it,” he said.

In cases where there are side effects or complications of some kind, Murphy said that women “may not go to their GP” and instead “might go directly to the emergency department”.

Dr Murphy, who is part of the Together for Yes campaign, says that people are generally comfortable telling their GP about their health concerns because a GP would most likely be familiar with their patients’ medical history.

They’d be more nervous telling a doctor they don’t know. Oftentimes [at an emergency department] they might say they’re miscarrying. That’s clearly not ideal.

Abortion pills can be taken up to 10-12 weeks of the pregnancy, meaning that in the event of a ‘repeal’ vote in the upcoming referendum, the majority of terminations would be carried out through taking a pill.

Although it’s difficult to discern exactly how many abortion pills are ordered online by women in Ireland each year, it’s considered that that number is increasing.

“The number of people travelling to the UK for terminations is in decline, and although this is partly linked to an increase in contraception-use, it’s also linked to an increase in the use of abortion pills in Ireland,” Murphy says.

O’Shea says on the subject of abortion, all GPs would view the need for a pregnancy termination as “a failure of family planning”.

The view that the Eighth Amendment reduces that is simply not the case.

He says that what will reduce the rate of abortions and unplanned pregnancies in the country is more effective messages on contraception.

“The programme of legislation is definitely part of the answer to that question, but this time round we need to be more forward-looking, need to increase family planning services, and remove the remaining barriers, such as cost.”

We seem to be obsessed with legal experts, scientists, gynecologists, hospitals, and are making people take frightful risks with their own sexuality.
This is like the seatbelt issue – we sorted seatbelts when we started to place responsibility on dangerous drivers. Hundreds of thousands engage in sexual activity, you have the service supply but you also need a stronger public service campaign.

In response to the calls for a more robust contraception and sexual education campaign, the Department of Health directed us to a speech by Minister Simon Harris.

In it, he announced that the country’s National Sexual Health Strategy 2015-2020 would be updated based on the recommendations of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment’s ancillary recommendations.

The three-year programme will include:

  • Revised and enhanced resources, lesson plans and other supports for teachers in both primary and post-primary schools
  • Implementation of sexual health promotion training for professionals in youth sector, those working with at-risk groups, and for parents
  • A new sexual health and ‘safer sex’ public advertising campaign
  • A sexual health initiative with the higher and further education sector
  • A repeat of the general population survey on sexual health and crisis pregnancy to provide up-to-date data to support implementation.

He also pledged to increase the distribution of condoms and information about safer sex behaviours.

The government recently announced it would review sexual education at primary and secondary level; and also that it would look at making the morning after pill free of charge (although this ran into complications this week).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'My biggest regret is not reporting my rape. My rapist has a comfortable life with a wife and kids'
63,104  59
2
Two children, aged 14 and 15, missing from homes in Cork city since Friday
47,198  10
3
Sitdown Sunday: The murder that shook Iceland
37,322  0
Fora
1
How Lidl spun its Tallaght store's destruction into social media gold
7,801  0
2
Ireland's mooted Airbnb 'licensing' scheme would only be rolled out in Dublin
310  0
3
Why Tayto Park sees its future in luring the suit-and-tie brigade
250  0
The42
1
'You go to school and you'll always get comments with your weight. It wasn't a very positive time'
50,241  51
2
"Everyone was asking: 'Are you going to do Medicine? I was like: 'Oh no, I want to go to the Olympics'"
30,943  4
3
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
29,460  105
DailyEdge
1
Samsung's new phone that can't connect to the internet has everyone reminiscing about their old Nokias
5,882  2
2
Beyoncé reunited with Destiny's Child and had a dance-off with Solange during her Coachella performance
5,700  0
3
Paul McGrath had a very cute reaction when his granddaughter told Ray D'Arcy he's her favourite person in the world
5,410  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
A French cognac firm has pumped millions into an Anglo-Irish aristocrat's whiskey brand
Putin says further Syria strikes from Western powers would spark 'chaos'
Trump hails 'mission accomplished' after US, France and UK launch airstrikes against Syria
HEALTH
'The de facto detained are still there': Voluntary patients still held without review due to delays in law reform
'The de facto detained are still there': Voluntary patients still held without review due to delays in law reform
What the Eighth Amendment Committee heard and the recommendations it made
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
GARDAí
Two children, aged 14 and 15, missing from homes in Cork city since Friday
Two children, aged 14 and 15, missing from homes in Cork city since Friday
Wicklow hit-and-run: Girl left in critical condition as Gardaí appeal for witnesses
Cannabis worth €38k found after driver stopped in Tipperary for speeding
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Arsenal's away form hits 93-year low with Newcastle United defeat
Ritchie extends Gunners' wretched away run as Rafa's incredible run continues

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie