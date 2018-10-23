This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Remains found in 2001 identified as those of missing Limerick man Gussie Shanahan

The 20-year-old man has been missing for 18 years.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 12:49 PM
41 minutes ago 8,091 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4300584

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED that partial remains discovered in Co Clare, in 2001 have now been identified as those of Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan, who went missing in Limerick in 2000.

The 20-year-old had last been seen on Old School House Lane after leaving Cooper’s Bar in Limerick city on 11 February that year.

Today gardaí said that developments in DNA technologies allowed for a re-examination of partial remains that were found at Quay Island on 28 October 2001. The remains, which were foot bone fragments, were compared against samples submitted from the relatives of missing persons and they have now been confirmed as those of Gussie Shanahan.

‘It never leaves you’

 Gardaí said a family liaison officer has kept in contact with the family throughout the investigation and they have been informed of the DNA results. They have requested privacy at this time.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie just last month at the family home in Limerick, Aengus’ father Bob had urged those who knew about his son’s disappearance to come forward. He said he believed his son had been murdered and just wanted to have his remains back so he could give him a proper burial.

Aengus’ mother Nancy died three years ago, without ever knowing what had happened to her son.

“My wife died of a broken heart. She’s with him now. It would make a difference to get his body back so we can bury him with his mother – that was her dying wish. And I don’t want to hand it on to the next generation of the family, it affects everyone,” Bob Shanahan said last month.

nancy Aengus, pictured here with his mother Nancy, was the youngest of four children Source: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie

“And it’s a kind of a double loss now, herself was a character as well and she was great company. The house is empty. The family and grandkids arrive in but… His mother was always hoping before she died we’d get something and I’m the same now. It never leaves you.”

Shanahan said he had been contacted a number of years ago by a man who claimed to know what happened to Aengus. 

He said what happened to Gussie is that there was a bit of a skirmish in town and it went overboard, it went too far.

“But the story is that he was thrown over a wall. We’ve tried all sorts of places, graveyards or whatever. Our own belief – we accept that he’s been knocked off. There was no bank card used and that would be unusual for him. And I don’t think he took his own life, he was in good form. I think he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said. 

His final movements

On 11 February 2000, Aengus met his father after work – he had a job at the local Dell factory – and paid him back money he had borrowed, as he always did. He said he was staying that night at a friend’s flat in town as they were planning to go to the Temple of Sound nightclub, which was closing down.

The young man was wearing new clothes his sisters had bought for his birthday three weeks earlier. He headed to Cooper’s Bar, across the road from the friend’s flat on Joseph’s Street. 

CCTV at 10.30pm that night showed him leaving the bar with bottle in his hand. He went to knock on the door of the flat, but then stopped and instead headed town a laneway which was a shortcut to the nightclub. 

He has not been seen since. 

‘Major development’

Investigators at Roxboro Road have now commenced a review of the circumstances of the young man’s disappearance. Superintendent Eamon O’Neill described the DNA confirmation as a “major development” in the investigation. 

He said there would be an extensive review which investigators hope will be completed by Christmas. For now, the case remains a missing person investigation.

“My appeal is that anyone with any interaction with Aengus Shanahan after 10.30pm, which was the last confirmed sighting of him, or anyone who saw him or was in his company, would come forward,” O’Neill said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		86-year-old man given suspended sentence for rape and repeated child sexual abuse
    92,134  120
    2
    		'I feel very low': Victim of racist abuse on Ryanair flight say she's struggling after verbal attack
    53,849  78
    3
    		Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    47,776  31
    Fora
    1
    		Icelandic low-cost carrier Wow Air has confirmed its third Dublin-Canada connection
    305  0
    2
    		These are the airlines that will dominate Dublin Airport's skies this winter
    241  1
    3
    		Poll: Do you think employee opinion surveys are worthwhile?
    202  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor releases statement on 'fair and square' defeat to Nurmagomedov
    35,480  73
    2
    		Kerry GAA wait for referee's report on mass brawl which marred football semi-final
    32,747  62
    3
    		New champions emerge, joyous scenes, mass brawl - 5 talking points after Sunday's club action
    18,286  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what the cast of Dublin Wives are up to now
    8,290  2
    2
    		Jonah Hill's recent criticism of toxic masculinity is spot on
    7,041  4
    3
    		8 brilliant movies directed by women that you need to line up on Netflix
    5,487  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancÃ© David Walsh in Sydney
    Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancé David Walsh in Sydney
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    Brian Rattigan pleads guilty to Declan Gavin manslaughter and apologises to victim's family
    GARDAí
    Man (34) appears in court charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll
    Man (34) appears in court charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll
    Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie