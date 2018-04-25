Heavy showers are on the way - and the weekend doesn't look much better

HEAVY SHOWERS WITH a some hail and thunderstorms are on the way today on what Met Éireann calls a “cool and blustery day”.

The weather service says that today will have a mix of sunny spells and showers, with many of those showers turning heavy “with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms”.

Temperatures will reach for 13 degrees, but it will feel colder due to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.

Tonight will continue to be breezy with scattered showers, mostly in the west and north. Temperatures will dip to as low as four degrees.

Tomorrow will continue in a similar vein, with Friday being cloudier, but with similar showers.

“A brighter start to the day is signalled further north and west, but showers will become widespread in these parts by the afternoon, and some of those showers will be heavy and slow-moving with a risk of hail.”

For the weekend, things will not clear up significantly, with slow-moving showers becoming isolated.

Early indications for next week are for sunshine mixed with showers.