Drivers warned of 'sudden hailstone showers' ahead of severe weather forecast

MOTORISTS ARE BEING urged to drive with caution ahead of severe weather forecast for this afternoon for some parts of the country.

Following a hail shower this morning in Tipperary and Offaly, parts of the M7 between J25 Nenagh Centre and J23 Moneygall are very slippery, and drivers are being cautioned to travel with “extreme care”.

Gardaí warned drivers that hailstones “can create very dangerous driving conditions due to their unpredictable and localised nature”.

They advised drivers to reduce their speed without breaking, to avoid sudden movements and to warn other drivers by turning on their hazard lights in the event of a ”sudden shower of hailstones on the road”.

That's some serious hail out there in Limerick.

They also advised that cruise control should be switched off when driving in hazardous weather conditions and to “keep an eye on forecast and travel bulletins”.

Yesterday, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim, with a risk of snow showers especially on high ground. that warning is in place now until 3pm.

AA Roadwatch are reporting snow on secondary routes around Co Donegal, and slippery conditions in Monaghan and Louth as a result.

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for several counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 6am to midnight today.