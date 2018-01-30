  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Five counties expected to wake up to snow tomorrow

Status Yellow snow-ice and wind warnings have been issued for several areas.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 30 Jan 2018, 6:06 PM
6 hours ago 141,144 Views 23 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/markara
Image: Shutterstock/markara

FIVE COUNTIES ARE expected to wake up to snow tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Louth and Leitrim. There’s a risk of snow showers in these counties, especially on high ground, leading to accumulations of up to 3cm.

The warning was issued this afternoon and will be in effect from 3am to 3pm tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for several counties: Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Éireann said westerly winds veering northwest will reach speeds of 55-60 km/hr along the coast. The warning will be in effect for most of tomorrow – from 6am to midnight.

Forecast 

Rain is expected to develop over Ulster and Connacht this evening before extending countrywide early tonight. Met Éireann said showers will follow overnight with some of these turning to hail or sleet. Snow is likely over high ground in the north.

Lowest temperatures will range from zero to three degrees Celsius, with some frost in sheltered spots by dawn and the risk of icy patches.

Tomorrow is expected to be a cold, blustery and showery day. The showers will be mainly over the west and north during the morning but they will extend nationwide in the afternoon, with occasional hail and sleet and some snow on northern hills.

Some thunder is also expected. Highest temperatures will range from four to seven degrees in strong and gusty west to northwest winds, with gales in exposed coastal areas.

