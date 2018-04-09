Dublin's Lord Mayor defends placing massive 'Up the Dubs' banner on Ha'penny Bridge

DUBLIN’S LORD MAYOR has defended placing a huge banner on the Ha’penny Bridge supporting the Dublin footballers despite it being labelled “cheap” and “tacky” by those opposed to it.

The banner, which extended across the railings of the entire bridge, was erected days before Dublin’s league final match against Galway on 1 April. It had remained in place for more than a week after, drawing the ire of many including the Green Party’s Eamon Ryan.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Dublin Lord Mayor Micheal Mac Donncha said he was fully supportive of continuing to place the banner on the bridge.

He said: “I’m fully supportive of the practice. It brightens up the city. They went up for the league final. It has been removed now and it did only go up for a period to wish the players well.

“It’s something that the citizens look forward to and celebrate. I have never heard any objections. Most citizens welcome them and they mark a great achievement.”

However, this view was not shared by Eamon Ryan. Speaking on the same programme, he said the huge banner was bringing down the tone of the city.

He said: “I’m very happy the Dubs are winning and that we celebrate it but I don’t think we need to do that by defacing what is one the most iconic places in Dublin. It’s not very stylish for what it is an iconic piece of architecture. It doesn’t need banners and I think it should be left alone.

“It’s not going to damage the structure, I just don’t think it looks good. Let’s fly a massive flag off City Hall by all means. But the banner is a bit tacky.”

The council is now reviewing the banner practice.