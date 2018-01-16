Status Orange wind warning issued as snow-ice Storm Fionn approaches

Updated at 12.05pm

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Orange wind warning for eight counties and a Status Yellow wind warning for six counties and the whole of Leinster as Storm Fionn approaches.

Yesterday, Met Éireaan issued a Status Yellow snow-ice warning for the entire country.

The Status Orange wind warning affects counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Storm Fionn will bring very strong westerly winds to Atlantic coastal counties with mean wind speeds of 65 – 80 km/h and gusts of up to 120 km/h, strongest near coasts with a risk of flooding.

The warning is valid from 3pm today until 3am tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, from 11am today until 3am tomorrow.

The Status Yellow snow-ice warning is expected to be in place from now until 3am tomorrow. Temperatures are not expected to get above four degrees today with some parts of the country to endure freezing conditions.

A Status Orange gale warning is also in place on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, with strong gales developing on coasts from Mizen Head to Erris Head to Fair Head, and possibly storm force winds later this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday night

Met Eireann have predicted that tomorrow will likely see the worst of the storm.

While forecasters have predicted that tomorrow will be less chilly than today, the country is to be hit with high winds and heavy rain as the day progresses.

According to forecasters: “It will be very cold today with widespread wintry showers, some heavy and with thunder too. Accumulations of snow are likely, especially over the northern half of the country and mainly over higher ground elsewhere.

The strong and gusty westerly winds will make it feel extra cold. Winds will reach gale force along the Atlantic Seaboard with some severe gusts and very high seas as well there.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -1 degree overnight.

During Wednesday, night a deepening depression will track eastwards across the country bringing very strong winds inland with severe gusts. There will be heavy rain associated with it as well and possibly snow in the north.

As temperatures dip, The AA has urged drivers to adapt their driving accordingly, including slowing down on affected routes and being on the lookout for vulnerable road users.

Conor Faughnan, the AA’s director of consumer affairs, said: “In a sense the fact that we’ve had similar weather already this winter is a good thing in the sense that we have some recent experience of what it’s like to drive in snow and icy conditions.

The most important thing for motorists to bear in mind is to reduce your speed where necessary, but also to allow additional room when overtaking vulnerable road users. Furthermore, only overtake other road users when it’s safe to do so and remember that falling snow can severely hamper visibility.

- With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha