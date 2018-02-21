  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celebrities boost fundraising for survivors of school shooting to march on Washington

March for Our Lives is set to take place on 24 March.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,928 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3863460

People-George Clooney George and Amal Clooney have donated $500,000 to the fundraising efforts Source: Jordan Strauss/PA Images

HOLLYWOOD STAR GEORGE Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal have pledged $500,000 to help fund a student march on Washington, giving a huge boost to what is considered an unprecedented youth mobilisation against gun violence.

The March for Our Lives is scheduled to take place on 24 March, with sister rallies planned across the country demanding that US Congress come up with effective legislation to address the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

The couple have been joined by other stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, who have announced they will match the Clooneys’ donation.

Spielberg said: “The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages. Kate [Kapshaw] and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations.

They are an inspiration to us all, and we are joining in this movement with a donation of $500,000.

It comes after a 19-year-old armed with a semi-automatic rifle killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida last week, and is being organized by surviving students.

The teenagers, who have grown up with mass shootings at US schools, have vowed to make the tragedy a turning point in America’s deadlocked debate on gun control.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney said in a statement.

“Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country,” he added.

In the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.

‘Overwhelmed’

The pledge from the Clooneys, one of the biggest A-list couples on the planet, who announced the birth of their twins in London last June, comes after other celebrities have called for greater gun controls since the Florida shooting.

“We want to express extreme gratitude for the amazing donation that George Clooney and his family have made,” tweeted the Never Again account representing survivors of the Florida shooting.

“We are overwhelmed with the support, and we can’t wait to march.”

US Congress is deadlocked on the gun debate, accomplishing nothing even after last October’s killing of 58 people by a gunman in Las Vegas who had amassed 47 firearms to commit the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

The White House says President Donald Trump is supportive of efforts to improve background checks for gun purchases, but many want far more deep-seated reforms.

The students organizing the 24 March rally say they are fed up “waiting for someone else” to take action to stop the US epidemic of mass school shootings, and are demanding a “comprehensive and effective bill” in Congress to address gun violence.

“Politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns,” their mission statement said. “Every kid in this country now goes to school wondering if this day might be their last. We live in fear.

Change is coming. And it starts now, inspired by and led by the kids who are our hope for the future. Their young voices will be heard.

 © – AFP 2018

Read: Donald Trump moves to ban ‘bump stocks’ used in deadly Las Vegas shooting

Read: Florida shooting suspect appears in court as his lawyers seek to avoid the death penalty

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
New video emerges online showing 'garda' having sex with woman on motorway
136,612  114
2
Doctor at rape trial: 'Not possible' to tell if injuries caused by consensual or non-consensual sex
101,630  0
3
'Many have made no payments at all for years': PTSB defends controversial €3.7 billion mortgage sell off
35,380  190
Fora
1
'I used to think I had to do everything myself - I learned that smart people ask for help'
587  0
2
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
339  0
3
A major US fund is selling more than 100 apartments in Cork city
129  0
The42
1
English rugby player dies aged 27 after collapsing at training
62,437  18
2
Former world champion Andy Lee announces retirement from boxing
22,903  30
3
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
20,056  40
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jay-Z left a €9k tip at the end of a night out, and Twitter is still not impressed
12,770  1
2
Here's absolutely everything we know about Saoirse Ronan's rumoured new ballet dancer boyfriend
9,221  2
3
People are pretty pissed off at Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and her 'offensive' new dreadlocks
8,484  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Donald Trump moves to ban 'bump stocks' used in deadly Las Vegas shooting
McDonald's Ireland not impacted by US changes - the Happy Meal cheeseburger is here to stay
CRIME
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Met Police apologises after Hampshire Police investigated crime an undercover officer committed
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
COURTS
Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught walking with stolen bike still locked to piece of railing
Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught walking with stolen bike still locked to piece of railing
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Retrial ordered in case of man who had murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute
NORTHERN IRELAND
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
White House visit: Simon Coveney to brief Trump administration on Northern Ireland
Bertie Ahern says he's been 'talking to Simon Coveney' about the ongoing Stormont talks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie