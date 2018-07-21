M50 southbound closed after horsebox overturns

THE MAIN LINES of the M50 have been closed southbound after a horsebox overturned.

The truck overturned between junction 12 Firhouse and junction 13 Sandyford.

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at junction 12 and some traffic is able to get past on the central median, but drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

There areis heavy delays heading in both directions on the motorway. None of the horses were injured.

The scene of the crash. Source: Kieran Ross

There has also been a collision on the nearby N7, between Newlands Cross and the Red Cow.