Hot Press writer takes leave from magazine after denying allegations

OLAF TYARANSEN, A writer with Hot Press magazine, has taken leave from the publication after denying allegations made against him this week.

Tyaransen, who’s a contributing editor with the Dublin-based music and culture magazine, has also written film reviews for a number of publications and authored a poetry book.

In a statement today, Hot Press said that “this morning was the first time that we became aware of the allegations that have been made against Olaf Tyaransen”.

“Olaf Tyaransen says that what has been alleged is completely untrue and that he is entirely innocent.

“By mutual agreement, he is standing down from his work for Hot Press as of now while he deals with these allegations.”

The allegations reference one of his past interviewees and were made in a blog post published yesterday.

For legal reasons, this would be the only statement the magazine would make on this issue, it said.