STEPHEN FRY IS recovering from prostate cancer surgery.

The actor and writer, 60, announced the news via a video message on his website today.

While going to his doctor before Christmas to get the flu vaccination, Fry also had blood and urine samples taken. He said he didn’t think anything of this as he has an annual check-up to make sure he’s in good health.

However, the next day the doctor called to discuss concerns he had about Fry’s prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels, and suggested he undergo an MRI scan.

“It seemed to be taking a bit of a sledgehammer to a peanut, but I said OK just to keep him happy and, I suppose, to keep myself happy too.”

Fry said he was shocked when he found out he had cancer. “I went around saying to myself, ‘I’ve got cancer. Good heavens, Stephen, you’re not the sort of person who gets cancer.’

“I know it’s an old cliché but you don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”

‘Doesn’t seem to have spread’

Fry underwent surgery in January to remove his prostate and 11 lymph nodes. He said the cancer is “aggressive” but “doesn’t seem” to have spread.

He thinks the early intervention of his doctor, who is a childhood friend, saved his life.

“I generally felt my life was saved by this early intervention, so I would urge any of you men of a certain age to get your PSA levels checked,” he said.

Fry also thanked “my darling, darling husband” Elliott Spencer, who he said has been “just marvellous”.