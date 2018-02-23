  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Met Éireann warns that 'exceptionally cold' weather is on the way

Snow and “severe frosts” are expected.

By Órla Ryan Friday 23 Feb 2018, 1:03 PM
2 hours ago 24,150 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3868026

shutterstock_98069015 Source: Shutterstock/jokerpro

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a weather advisory warning people that there will be “exceptionally cold” weather next week.

“Significant wind chill and severe frosts” are expected.

“Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast,” Met Éireann said.

The advisory kicked in shortly after noon today and will remain in place until midday next Friday, 2 March. Met Éireann said snow and ice warnings will be issued “nearer the event”.

advis Source: Met Éireann

It’s expected be very cold on Monday night, with a severe frost and the risk of snow showers along northern and eastern coasts. Temperatures will dip to minus four degrees Celsius.

It will turn progressively colder from Tuesday onwards with severe frosts and snow showers becoming more widespread. Some “disruptive” accumulations of snow are likely, especially in the east and southeast.

Read: Man ‘extremely lucky’ to be alive after falling on rocks in Cork

Read: Doctor says ‘paralytically, unconsciously drunk’ teens at West Cork disco could have died

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Nearly 400kg of cocaine was found inside the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires
227,207  30
2
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
85,614  79
3
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
69,393  67
Fora
1
This Dublin medtech startup has a plan to keep patients out of hospitals
238  0
2
The IFA will pay its former boss €1.9m to settle his legal cases
182  0
3
Ulster Bank plans to offload a third of its mortgages
94  0
The42
1
'If you're only involved to get something back for personal gain, you should just get the f**k out'
31,521  11
2
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
27,971  76
3
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
27,972  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly Willoughby said that 'time's up' for the Time's Up campaign after witnessing the behaviour of paparazzi at the Brits
8,140  3
2
Here's why Kylie Jenner's dismissal of Snapchat could be its saving grace
7,439  2
3
6 reasons why Cillian Murphy would make an incredible James Bond
7,157  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Nationality of Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei still unknown 50 days after murder
Convicted paedophile Bill Kenneally loses appeal for reduced sentence
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for €120 million over takeover strategy
NORTHERN IRELAND
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the most-watched TV show ever in Northern Ireland
Coveney says 'we can't alter geography and history' amid increasingly tense Brexit talks
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
GARDAí
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
Gang of armed locals chase burglars through town in Leitrim
Dart delayed as fight breaks out over tissue selling scam
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaí were in the back looking at CCTV footage
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ seize cash, designer watches and cars in raids targeting Kinahan crime gang
Gardaí seize cash, designer watches and cars in raids targeting Kinahan crime gang
Power restored for 26,000 ESB customers in Dublin
Clontarf Baths will not fully open to the public next week - but perhaps later in the year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie