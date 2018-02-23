Met Éireann warns that 'exceptionally cold' weather is on the way

Source: Shutterstock/jokerpro

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a weather advisory warning people that there will be “exceptionally cold” weather next week.

“Significant wind chill and severe frosts” are expected.

“Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast,” Met Éireann said.

The advisory kicked in shortly after noon today and will remain in place until midday next Friday, 2 March. Met Éireann said snow and ice warnings will be issued “nearer the event”.

Source: Met Éireann

It’s expected be very cold on Monday night, with a severe frost and the risk of snow showers along northern and eastern coasts. Temperatures will dip to minus four degrees Celsius.

It will turn progressively colder from Tuesday onwards with severe frosts and snow showers becoming more widespread. Some “disruptive” accumulations of snow are likely, especially in the east and southeast.