Man 'extremely lucky' to be alive after falling on rocks in Cork

THE RNLI RESCUED a man who had fallen on rocks in Co Cork yesterday evening.

Crosshaven RNLI volunteers were diverted from an exercise to help the man, who had fallen on rocks at Fountainstown and was found in a serious condition by a member of the public.

The lifeboat, commanded by Aidan O’Connor with Norman Jackson, Jenna O’Shea and Georgia Keating on board, was only a few minutes from the incident when contacted by the Valentia Marine Rescue centre. The team was first on the scene.

Due to darkness and a rocky shore, O’Connor swam to the shore with a first aid kit. He administered first aid until members of the Crosshaven Fire Service and Crosshaven Coast Guard and an ambulance arrived.

‘Extremely lucky’

After further medical treatment at the scene, the injured man was stretchered over the rocks to a waiting ambulance. The lifeboat returned to the station at 10pm.

Patsy Fegan, Lifeboat Operations Manager, said the man was “extremely lucky to have been found by a member of the public”.

“The outcome, if he had remained there overnight, would be very different. Always tell somebody where you are going and what time you will be back.”