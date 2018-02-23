  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 23 February, 2018
'It just gets harder': Renewed appeal from family of Esra Uyrun, who are 'still at square one'

The 34-year-old went missing on 23 February 2011 – her car was found near Bray Head in Wicklow.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Feb 2018, 6:05 AM
9 hours ago 15,602 Views 4 Comments
Esra Uyrun
Image: Missing Esra Uyrun via Facebook
Esra Uyrun
Esra Uyrun
Image: Missing Esra Uyrun via Facebook

THE FAMILY OF missing woman Esra Uyrun are renewing their appeal for information about her whereabouts, as today marks the seventh anniversary of her disappearance.

The 34-year-old woman left her home in Collinstown Grove in Clondalkin on 23 February 2011 and got in her car to go buy some milk.

Later that night her car, a silver Renault Twingo (08 D 23067), was found near Bray Head in Wicklow. However, there has been no trace of Esra since then and her family has never heard from her.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie ahead of her anniversary today, her sister Berna Fidan said they are “still at square one, just like we were on day one” of her disappearance.

Last year, the family had asked gardaí if CCTV footage showing Esra’s car heading towards the car park it was abandoned in could be enhanced.

“They took the CCTV footage over to the UK to see if they could have it enhanced, but unfortunately that came back negative,” Fidan said.

I was holding all my hopes onto that just to get an image to see who was driving that car, was it actually Ezra? That came down like a ton of bricks.

d Source: Missing Esra Uyrun via Facebook

Seven years on, Fidan says the pain and worry for Esra only get worse as the days go on.

“Seven years is a long, long time. Every year, it doesn’t get easier, it just gets harder and harder as more time goes by, because it’s more unlikely that I’m going to find someone that’s going to remember anything,” Fidan said.

Esra and Fidan’s mother has been battling cancer and her one wish, according to Fidan, is to get even the slightest bit of information about her whereabouts.

It’s hard. All my mum is saying is ‘I’m just hoping I can hold out until I can find news of my baby before I go’. It hurts me because I’m trying my hardest and I’m not getting any answers for her.

Appeal

Making an appeal for information about her sister’s whereabouts, Fidan said: “I definitely believe that there is somebody out there with information about her. I need them to find it in their hearts to come forward. It’s been much too long.

“There has got to be somebody who has some information and we just need that person to come forward.”

Esra is described as 5’3” in height, with dark hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers, and a dark top.

Her family have previously asked anyone with information to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

